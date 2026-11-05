Georgia's Gunner Stockton is Coming Off a Performance Ole Miss Must Exploit

The Ole Miss Rebels and Georgia Bulldogs meet for the third time in a calendar year on Saturday. Georgia won the first matchup 43-35 behind an impressive fourth-quarter comeback.

Round 2 delivered fireworks as Pete Golding's team emerged victorious in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal. So what will Round 3 bring? Ole Miss can prove it belongs on the SEC's biggest stage, and the Bulldogs can prove the Auburn loss was a blip on the radar.

The Rebels are hoping they can make Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton uncomfortable.

A Chance to Exploit Stockton

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stockton didn't have to do much to help Georgia defeat the Florida Gators last week. Stockton finished with 13 completions for 101 yards and 12 carries for 45 yards. It was the first time he finished a game without a rushing or passing touchdown since Nov. 22, 2025.

The Bulldogs ran for 217 yards and held the ball for 32 minutes. That's been Georgia's recipe for success this year: Run the ball, convert on third down, and control the clock.

The Bulldogs average 41 points per game, but they run a methodical offensive scheme. In the SEC, Georgia is third in rushing yards per game (200), tied for first in third-down conversion percentage (52%), and sixth in average time of possession (30:45).

Ole Miss must force Stockton into obvious passing situations and make the Bulldogs throw. In Georgia's only loss of the season to Auburn, Stockton's 34 pass attempts were a season high. He usually is careful with the ball, but the more he drops back, his turnover chances increase.

However, the Rebels won't succeed if their offense can't score points. The Bulldogs knew the Gators couldn't keep up, and they ran a safe offensive scheme. If Trinidad Chambliss keeps his team ahead and scores touchdowns, that aforementioned game plan becomes easier to execute.

Golding called Stockton an "elite game manager." "Doesn’t press, doesn’t try to do too much. Has a really good understanding of their system. And takes what the defense gives them, gets them in and out of a lot of different things, checks a lot of protections in the run game at the line of scrimmage that you could see on tape," Golding said.

It's tough to beat a smart quarterback. Stockton takes care of the ball, but if Ole Miss can get Georgia's offense off schedule, Stockton's weaknesses could hurt the Bulldogs. The Rebels' defense is improving, but they need to show up on Saturday if Ole Miss wants a win.

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