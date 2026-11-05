Ole Miss's Defense Has a Golden Opportunity to Silence Its Critics

The Ole Miss Rebels have to play their best game of the season to knock off the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs. Ole Miss may have defeated Auburn by 30 last week, but the Tigers hung around in the first half and kept the score close.

The Rebels know what is at stake on Saturday. A win hands Pete Golding another signature moment and propels Ole Miss into national title contention. A loss would significantly affect the Rebels' return to the College Football Playoff.

Golding's defense has been heavily criticized this season, but it has an opportunity to silence the doubters this week.

A Tough Assignment for the Ole Miss Defense

Mississippi Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins, defensive tackle Jayden Curtis and linebacker Tah'j Butler react after a sack. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Georgia's offense averages 41 points per game, which is the highest in the SEC and fourth nationally. However, those numbers are inflated. The Bulldogs scored 219 points over their first four games. During the last four games against SEC opponents, Georgia scored 109 points.

109 is still a respectable number, but the Bulldogs have cooled down offensively after a scorching start to the season. Regardless, Ole Miss draws a tough assignment on Saturday. Georgia can run the ball effectively, averaging 200 rushing yards per game.

The Rebels have struggled against the run this season. That has to change for Ole Miss to secure a win. It must tackle better, get off the field on third down, and prevent explosive plays.

The Bulldogs have a 52 percent third-down conversion rate. They move the sticks and control the clock. That is a disastrous recipe for Golding's defense. He echoed a similar message for his defense to be successful.

"If you can’t stop the run versus those guys it’s a long night and has been for a long time," Golding said. "So we got to play really physical up front. We got to be really sound at the second level and have erasers, and you can’t give up explosives versus these guys."

Golding said his team did a great job on critical downs and preventing explosive plays in the Rebels' Sugar Bowl win over Georgia last season. A path to victory would have to follow the same blueprint.

Ole Miss took a step backward against the Texas Longhorns, but overall, Golding's defense is playing better. If it can pressure Gunner Stockton and make Georgia one-dimensional, the Rebels could pull off another signature win.

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