Ole Miss Needs Trinidad Chambliss to Repeat History For a Third Time vs Georgia

The perennial SEC and national contender, Georgia, is no easy opponent. Building its rivalry with the Bulldogs over the past handful of seasons, Ole Miss has become one of the mighty Bulldogs' main roadblocks. The Rebels' 2024 win over Georgia became a signature moment in the program's history, made possible largely by stellar defense after an early injury hobbled Jaxson Dart for the rest of the game, including a first-half drive missed by the quarterback.

Meeting twice in 2025, Ole Miss and Georgia's showdowns became quite offensively driven. Tallying 151 points scored between the two matchups, when the Rebels and Bulldogs met last campaign, sparks were guaranteed to fly. With the two meeting Saturday both ranked in the top 10 of the first College Football Playoff rankings of 2026, it is likely Vaught-Hemingway Stadium is in for a barnburner.

Catalyzing the Rebels' offense each week, Trinidad Chambliss has delivered two of his best performances against Kirby Smart's defense-minded side, solidifying his reputation as one of Ole Miss' top primetime performers. If the Rebels want a shot at stopping the No. 2 team in the land, Chambliss will need to perform as he did on New Year's Day.

Trinidad Chambliss, The Giant Slayer

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) tosses the ball as Georgia Bulldogs defensive tackle Josh Horton (81) chases in the fourth quarter during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming to Oxford from Division II Ferris State, Chambliss was not initially followed by sky-high expectations. Intended to back up Austin Simmons, the now Heisman-hopeful was backed more so by his taking of his Bulldogs to the Division II National Championship game, delivering Ferris State its third title all time and second consecutive.

Through Chambliss' overall performances for Ole Miss, and specifically what he has done against top-tier opposition, the quarterback is now known for far more than a championship in college football's third tier.

Chambliss had his national scale debutant ball in New Orleans, leading the Rebels over Georgia with some magnificent play. Headlined by his video game-esque scrambling completion to Kewan Lacy early in the fourth quarter, incredible quarterback play highlighted the Sugar Bowl as one of the greatest games of the 2025 season.

Of course, a player of Chambliss' caliber passes the eye test, but the books show Ole Miss' quarterback stands out even more. Across both attempts against the Bulldogs, Chambliss compiled 681 total yards of offense, 5 touchdowns and no interceptions.

Falling short of Tennessee's Joey Aguilar, who threw for 371 passing yards against Georgia in a 2025 loss, Chambliss threw for the second-most passing yards against Georgia in the Sugar Bowl over the past two years, with 362. In the Rebels' 2025 regular season loss to Georgia, Chambliss threw for the fourth-most passing yards against a Bulldogs defense, reaching 263 yards through the air.

Chambliss ability to perform against the elites in college football may be his greatest quality, though it is hard to relegate his improvisation and raw arm talent to the background. Few quarterbacks face tough competition at the level they usually play with. Even fewer play better when lining up opposite a national powerhouse like Georgia.

Just two seasons removed from playing in front of a few thousand for Ferris State, Chambliss will be watched by millions this Saturday, paired with the over 65,000 that will be in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium upon kickoff. Playing to the level of an opponent will never be enough, and only the greatest quarterbacks are able to play a step above.

Chambliss has displayed his ability to rise above the rest often in his time in Oxford, and with the lights shining down upon him Saturday night, the Rebels' leader will need another signature showing to down Kirby Smart once again.

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