    October 28, 2021
    LISTEN: Grove Report Podcast Previews Ole Miss vs. Auburn

    The podcast is back, looking ahead to the Rebels and Tigers this weekend.
    Author:

    The Grove Report Podcast is back this week as John Macon Gillespie, Matt Galatzan and John Garcia Jr. preview Ole Miss and Auburn.

    This edition of the podcast also discusses Matt Corral's Heisman hopes and what final record from Ole Miss would keep him in the conversation for the award. Gillespie, Galatzan and Garcia also discuss the current state of the World Series between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros as well as some early predictions for the game between the Rebels and Tigers on Saturday.

    READ MORE: Bad News For Ole Miss? Kiffin Weighs In On Auburn's Bo Nix

    Recommended for You

    Ole Miss has not beaten Auburn since 2015, a game that was also played at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Rebels went on to win the Sugar Bowl over Oklahoma State that season, and they finished with a record of 10-3.

    Regardless of the winner between the Rebels and Tigers on Saturday, the podcast hosts argue that the game has large ramifications for the SEC West and the conference as a whole. There is also plenty of discussion about Bo Nix's consistency and if he has found a new groove under first-year head coach Bryan Harsin this season. Nix has been a large part of the Tigers' success in both the passing and rushing game in 2021. 

    Ole Miss and Auburn are scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. CT on Saturday on ESPN.

