How It Happened: Ole Miss Football Takes Down Florida Gators in 34-24 Week 12 Win
OXFORD, Miss. – Kewan Lacy ran all over Florida as No. 6 Ole Miss football boosted its odds at reaching the College Football Playoffs, beating the Gators 34-24 on Saturday evening at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Lacy has been a force this season for Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC), as he has once again set a career high in rushing yards in a game. Against the Gators (3-7, 2-5 SEC), Lacy recorded 224 yards on the ground with a hat trick of touchdowns.
By scoring three times on the ground, Lacy overtook Quinshon Judkins as Ole Miss' record holder for the most rushing touchdowns in a single season, finishing the day with 19 to his name in 2025. Lacy also broke the single-season all-purpose touchdown record of 17 that was set four times prior.
Ole Miss' defense shutout Florida in the second half, forcing two punts, two turnovers on downs and an interception. In that time, the Rebels scored 14 unanswered points to record win No. 10 on the season, making head coach Lane Kiffin the first coach in program history with three consecutive 10-win seasons.
Kiffin is also now tied with John Vaught for the most seasons with at least 10 wins as an Ole Miss head coach with four.
The series between Ole Miss and Florida is now tied with 13 wins apiece alongside two ties. Saturday's win marks Ole Miss' first win against Florida since 2008, and its first in Oxford since 2002.
Offensive Leaders
Alongside his two touchdown records, Lacy finished with 224 yards on the ground alongside his hat trick and became the first Ole Miss rusher to record at least 200 yards since Quinshon Judkins and Zach Evans each did against Arkansas in 2022.
His rushing performance is the eighth best in Ole Miss history and so far this season, Lacy is averaging 111.1 yards and nearly two touchdowns per game at home. At 114 points, Lacy also broke the single-season scoring record by a non-kicker, currently ranking fourth on the overall list.
Trinidad Chambliss recorded his sixth game of the season with at least 300 passing yards, finishing 26-for-35 for 301 yards and a touchdown.
The quarterback, who was recently named a semifinalist for the 2025 Maxwell, Watler Camp and Davey O'Brien awards, has recorded back-to-back games of at least 300 yards through the air.
Chambliss' primary target against Florida was Harrison Wallace III, who had six catches for 68 yards. Wallace has surpassed 600 yards receiving for the season, the first receiver for Ole Miss to do so thus far this season.
De'Zhaun Stribling was also targeted heavily by Chambliss, as he finished the day with a team-high 76 yards receiving which includes a 43-yard touchdown score.
Defensive Leaders
Wydett Williams Jr. had one of his best outings of the season thus far, leading the Rebels with eight tackles and an interception. His tackle total ties a season and Ole Miss high for the senior safety, while his interception was his third of the season.
Three additional Rebels had at least five tackles in the game, including Will Echoles, whose six tackles was the most among defensive linemen for the Rebels. He had a half-tackle for loss, his seventh game this season with at least that many, which is a team high.
First Quarter
Florida would receive the opening kick and go three-and-out. The Rebel offense would answer with a 12 play, 80-yard drive resulting in a touchdown to go up seven early. Lacy would score his 17th rushing touchdown of the season from three yards out.
Lacy's score set the new single-season school record for rushing touchdowns. He surpassed Quinshon Judkins who found the endzone on the ground 16 times back in 2022.
After a second straight Gator three-and-out, Ole Miss would find points again thanks to an effective ground game. Lucas Carneiro would convert a 27-yard field goal try to make it 10-0 Rebels.
Florida would find life on their third possession following a 47-yard strike from DJ Lagway to TJ Abrams, which set up a first down inside the Ole Miss 20. Three plays later, Lagway would find paydirt, scoring from 5-yards out.
On Ole Miss's next drive, Chambliss would be intercepted by Jayden Woods, setting up 1st-and-goal for the Gators at the 5-yard line.
As time expired, Ole Miss would lead 10-7 after one.
Second Quarter
Florida would capitalize off the pick with a two yard rushing touchdown from Jadan Baugh. The Gators would take their first lead of the contest at 14-10.
On a 3rd-and-10, Chambliss would find Stribling for a 43-yard strike resulting in a touchdown. The play capped off a 10 play, 75-yard response giving Ole Miss the advantage again at 17-14.
Florida continued their offensive rhythm with another deep ball from Lagway, this time to J. Michael Sturdivant. The connection would go for a 75-yard score putting Floria back in front 21-17.
Ole Miss would respond with a drive resulting in three points. Carneiro's make from 23 brought Ole Miss within one of the Gator lead. Florida would tack on three more with a field goal of their own to close the half.
At the break Florida would lead 24-20.
Third Quarter
To open the second half, Ole Miss would march all the way down to the 2-yard line but were denied points by the Gator defense on a 4th-and-goal attempt.
The two teams traded defensive stops nearly the remainder of the quarter, with neither team developing a rhythm offensively. However, that would change after Lacy broke free for a career-long 59-yard rush on the final play of the quarter. He was tripped up just short of the endzone at the Florida one yard line, with the Rebels still trailing 24-20 after a scoreless third.
Fourth Quarter
It didn't take much time following Lacy's big run for the Rebels to find the endzone once more. On the first play of the quarter, Lacy broke through the goal line for his second touchdown of the game and 18th of the season. His score gave the Rebels their first lead since the second quarter at 27-24.
The Gators would begin to drive down the field while taking significant time off the clock, but their drive was halted after Williams Jr. pounced on a deflected pass from Lagway for an interception. Williams Jr's interception was his third of the season, extending his team-leading numbers for the Rebels.
Ole Miss was unable to capitalize after Williams Jr's interception, but were able to pin the Gators deep in their own territory. It came down to the defense to shut the door on the Gators. Much like the rest of the second half, the Rebel defense stayed firm and stopped the Gators from advancing or scoring, forcing a turnover on downs which gave Ole Miss the ball back at the Florida four-yard line.
Lacy took a direct snap on the first play of the drive and pounded into the endzone for his third score of the day. His score effectively ended the game in Ole Miss' favor and fashioned the final score of 34-24.
Next Up
Ole Miss will have a bye week before its annual Egg Bowl contest against Mississippi State. Kickoff in Starkville is set for Friday, Nov. 28, at 11 a.m. CT on ABC/ESPN.
