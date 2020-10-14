SI.com
The Grove Report
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseballOther Sports
Search

How Kenny Yeboah and Matt Corral Grew Their Chemistry in an Offseason Without Practice

Nate Gabler

The relationship between Matt Corral and Kenny Yeboah started when everything ended. A COVID-19 limited offseason should mean a lack of chemistry between new players. At Ole Miss, the opposite has happened.

Through three games, Corral leads the nation with a 95.6 QBR, is fourth nationally in passing and sporting a blistering efficiency of 212.8. 

Outside of Elijah Moore, his second leading receiver is actually a tight end. Yeboah, a grad transfer from Temple, has 15 catches for 355 yards and four scores on the year. His 181 yards performance last week against Alabama was the most ever yards in a single game by an Ole Miss tight end. 

But Corral and Yeboah never met before January, when the new Rebel tight end first arrived in Oxford. Then they had spring ball and summer workouts cut short because of COVID-19. So how did these two develop such a dynamic?

"It all started for him with the work in the weight room. Kenny is such a hard worker and it rubbed off on that tight end room," Corral said. "When everyone sees that, they want to work harder. That kind of bond makes everyone want to raise the bar.

"Then it was just throwing with Kenny outside of practice. We were doing the extra reps, pretty much the whole receiver and tight end room. We did a good job of doing all the extra stuff, the stuff the coaches didn't make us go and do. We did that all on our own and it's starting to show."

That hard work has simply paid off. 

In his three years starting at Temple, Yeboah never accumulated more than 233 receiving yards. It took him just three games into 2020 at Ole Miss to well surpass that. Of his three best games, as far as yardage production is concerned, they're all here in Oxford. His three games with Corral and head coach Lane Kiffin surpass all 27 games he played at Temple.

"It started in January when I first got here. I knew what I wanted to do and knew what I wanted to accomplish when I got here. I just put my head down and worked hard," Yeboah said. "It was really just building trust with the other players. It was just building trust with Matt. When he throws me the ball, he knows I'm going to make the play."

Kiffin's offense has historically loved the tight end. 

Harrison Bryant, now with the Cleveland Browns, won the 2019 John Mackey Award for the nation's best tight end while accumulating over 1,000 receiving yards last season with Kiffin at FAU. Yeboah is on pace to top that mark in just a ten game season. 

Yeboah fully admits Bryant was one of the reasons he chose to come to Ole Miss and play for Kiffin. Will he be the 2020 John Mackey Award winner? If things keep up at this pace, it's hard to not have him as a finalist. 

More From The Grove Report:

"They're Scary": Everything Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman is Saying About Ole Miss

A Unique Idea to Get John Rhys Plumlee on the Football Field

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page or under the three bars on the top left in mobile. Also, be sure to like us on Facebookand follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A Unique Idea to Get John Rhys Plumlee on the Football Field

John Rhys Plumlee has been a non-factor thus far in 2020. So how could Lane Kiffin and Co. get Plumlee on the field? .... what if they try him on defense?

Nate Gabler

by

Nate Gabler

"They're Scary": Everything Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman is Saying About Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin and the new-look Ole Miss team have been turning heads nationally. Now, they get to turn their attention to the Arkansas Razorbacks and fellow rookie head coach Sam Pittman.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss vs. Alabama the Most-Watched College Football Game of 2020

This Ole Miss vs. Alabama game keeps setting records. According to an ESPN press release, the Ole Miss vs. Alabama game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium this past weekend drew 4.9-million fans.

Nate Gabler

VIDEO: What's Up With the Lack of Defense in the SEC?

The Southeastern Conference was built on defense. Now, that's seemingly unrecognizable. So what exactly is up with SEC defenses? Let's break it down.

Nate Gabler

Vanderbilt at Missouri Becomes First SEC Game to be Postponed Due to COVID-19

Vanderbilt’s football game at Missouri on Saturday has been postponed because COVID-19 issues have left the Commodores without enough available players.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Defense on Pace to be Worst Unit in FBS History

The worst defense in the history of FBS football allowed 617.4 yards per game. The 2020 Ole Miss defense is one pace to go well over that figure.

Nate Gabler

by

Nate Gabler

SEC Power Rankings for Week 4

We try and keep our weekly power rankings as light-hearted as possible. But at some point, certain teams just deserve a reverse of prior perception. Here's how we're slotting the SEC through three weeks of action.

Nate Gabler

Live Blog: Ole Miss Attempts to Upset Alabama at Vaught-Hemingway

Ole Miss and Alabama are less than one hour away from kickoff. You can follow along here for updates and analysis throughout the game. The Grove Report team will also be answering any questions posed in the comment section below.

Nate Gabler

by

GroveJake

Ole Miss Receives Votes in Latest AP Poll

Despite the 1-2 record, despite the loss to No. 2 Alabama on Saturday and despite the inclusion of teams from the Big Ten and Pac12 that are yet to play a football game, the Ole Miss Rebels received votes in the latest release of the AP Poll on Sunday afternoon.

Nate Gabler

Is It Possible to Fix the Ole Miss Defense This Year? "I Hope So"

The Ole Miss defense is an abomination, a dumpster fire, a flaming liability. Call it what you want, it's just bad. But can it be fixed?

Nate Gabler