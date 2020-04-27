How Some in Football are Helping Battle Coronavirus

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif blocked for Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl in February. By April, he was using his doctorate in medicine to fight the coronavirus on the front lines.

It's an incredible story about a journey from the Super Bowl parade to vacations and back to medicine, told by one of the NFL's most fascinating players through the help of Greg Bishop.

Now, obviously not all athletes can go from competition to actually helping the fight through medicine – that's a wildly niche group that Duvernay-Tardif is just about the only member of.

But there's other ways many have helped out, even some big names in Ole Miss circles who have reached out a helping hand.

Eli Manning was given a car for being named Super Bowl XLVI's Most Valuable Player. Now that Corvette is up for auction, currently going for $130,000. All proceeds for the are going towards the ALL IN Challenge, which gives all money to food-based nonprofits such as Meals on Wheels and No Kid Hungry to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

Laremy Tunsil earlier pledged over $250,000 to food charities within both in his hometown Lake City, Fla. and current city Houston, Texas. He actually did so before becoming the NFL's highest paid offensive lineman last week.

All the way back on April 10, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin spearheaded a Rebel coaching donation of $50,000 to Rebel Aid. Meanwhile, DK Metcalf donated $50,000 himself to COVID-19 relief efforts, splitting the money between the Swedish Hospital in Seattle and his hometown of Oxford, Miss.

Times are tough for many, but it's cool to see all those that can afford to giving back in any way.

