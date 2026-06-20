How the Transfer Portal Fixed Ole Miss’ Biggest Weakness

It’s hard to look back on Ole Miss’ 2025 season and see any problems with their team.

They went 11-1 in the regular season and made it all the way to the semifinals. They finished as the best team in the SEC and the third best team in the country.

However, a huge reason Ole Miss didn’t get the chance to play for a national championship was their run defense. They surrendered 191 yards on the ground to Miami in the semifinal matchup. Rebel fans also remember that the touchdown that won the game for the Hurricanes was scored on the ground.

Run defense in 2025

Mississippi Rebels defensive lineman Kam Franklin lines up | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The game wasn't a fluke for the Rebels' defense. In 2025, they ranked 71st in the country in run defense and eighth in the SEC. They allowed 157.1 yards a game and 4.7 yards a carry.

The Rebels' worst performance came against Mississippi State when they allowed 262 rushing yards.

The Rebels also lost two bright spots of that run defense. Defensive end Princewell Umanmielen and linebacker T.J. Dottery were both very solid at stopping the run. They have both transferred to LSU.

Transfer portal solutions

Baylor Bears linebacker Keaton Thomas during warmups | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Pete Golding clearly saw this problem from last year and got some great players in the transfer portal to come to the Sip.

He added linebackers Keaton Thomas and Luke Ferrelli. Thomas is a senior who spent last year at Baylor. He totaled 105 tackles and seven tackles for loss. He was key in stopping the run for Baylor last year and will need to do the same for Ole Miss in 2026.

Ferrelli is coming from the University of California, where he had a fantastic freshman campaign. He won the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year. He totaled 91 tackles and five tackles for loss. He will also be a huge part in righting the ship for this Ole Miss run defense.

Golding also added some talent on the defensive line. Two names that stand out are interior linemen Jordan Renaud and Michai Boireau.

Both are heading into their sophomore years. Neither of them saw the field a lot in their freshman years, but both are athletic monsters that will make a huge impact for the Rebels in 2026.

Renaud totaled 16 tackles last year and stands at 6’4 265 pounds. Boireau had 20 tackles with two sacks last season and is 6’5 349 pounds. Big is clearly in for the Rebels.

Ole Miss had a great shot to be national champions last year. They kept much of the talent from last season's team and have fixed the issue that kept them from reaching the National Title game. It looks like a lot of things are coming together for a great run for the Rebels in 2026

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