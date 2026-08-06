Suntarine Perkins Headlines an Ole Miss Defense Built to Attack

Ole Miss football will ramp up over the next several weeks as players and coaches report to fall camp. It'll be Pete Golding's first full season at the helm of Ole Miss, and there is genuine excitement for the Rebels.

It's rare to have this much program turnover in one offseason and remain a College Football Playoff contender. That is the expectation for Golding's team, and they believe they can meet it.

The Rebels' mission to succeed will not be easy as they face a tough schedule featuring Georgia, Texas, LSU, and Oklahoma.

Suntarine Perkins Will Be X-Factor on Defense

Mississippi Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's no secret that defense is Golding's biggest strength. This offseason, he added multiple key players at every level. Up front, Michai Boireau and Jonathan Maldonado highlight the new transfers coming in.

Linebackers Keaton Thomas and Luke Ferrelli are two underrated players who could have breakout seasons. And in the secondary, Golding secured commitments from the likes of Jalyn Crawford, Joenel Aguero, and Sharif Denson.

However, it's the returning starters who highlight this defensive attack. It starts on the line with Suntarine Perkins. The incoming senior has an extremely high ceiling. He was recently named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List, which is awarded to the nation's best defensive player.

In his junior year, Perkins' sack total dipped from 10.5 to 4.5. He still made an impact in other ways, increasing his pass deflections and forced fumbles. However, he would love to get after the quarterback more frequently next season.

Many of the conversations around Ole Miss are on quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and running back Kewan Lacy. Having a pair of dynamic playmakers instantly elevates the offense's ceiling. But the defense could be the reason the Rebels win games in 2026.

Golding will face plenty of elite offenses this season. The Rebels proved they could put up points in a hurry in 2025, but the defense has to hold up its end. They are built up front, dependent on stopping the run and getting after the quarterback.

Teams were able to effectively run the ball against Ole Miss last season. They allowed 149 rushing yards per game, the fifth-most in the SEC. That's where guys like Maldonado and Boireau can step in and make a difference.

The Rebels have sky-high expectations this season, but all of the pressure could fall on the defense to deliver.

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