Ole Miss Begins Camp With a Roster Built to Win Now

Ole Miss kicks off their 2026 season against Louisville on September sixth.

This will be the start of what could be their most historic season. Head Coach Pete Golding has gotten his guys to invest in his vision for Ole Miss. The Rebels are fueled by the folks saying.

“Last year was a fluke.”

This team has all the keys to win a National Championship.

Offensive beast

Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy celebrates with a camera during the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss returned six very important starters from its offense a year ago. The entire interior offensive line, wide receiver Deuce Alexander, running back Kewan Lacy, and quarterback Trinidad Chambliss.

All of these guys had great stats last year, but what’s even more important is the experience they all gained last year. These guys now understand what it’s like to play in a hostile SEC road environment; they know what it takes to make the postseason, and they know that they can win playoff games.

There are at least five players that weren’t starters last year that will be starring for the Rebels this season. All of these guys are going to be able to learn those lessons from the starters that returned.

The offense is also under a new scheme. John David Baker has taken over as offensive coordinator and will be highlighting the strength of the Ole Miss offense.

He will be implementing a run heavier offense while keeping their tempo style of offense. Golding went out and got running backs in the portal because of the new emphasis on the run. Baker will be calling a lot more running plays, but there will also be a lot more rotations this year so Lacy can be fresher later in games.

It is also important that this offense runs in tempo because that is what Chambliss and all the other returners did all last year, and it’s what they are most comfortable with.

This offense can compete against any defense in the country and is a big reason the Rebels have a great shot to win the National Championship.

New and improved defense

Mississippi Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins and defensive tackle Will Echoles pose for a photo after the 2026 Sugar Bowl | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pete Golding has also reloaded on defense, while retaining stars from last year.

The leaders of this defense are no doubt linebacker Suntarine Perkins and lineman Will Echoles. These guys will be very important pieces in getting the new defensive starters up to speed with the SEC and Golding's style of defense.

Some of the new faces include linebackers Keaton Thomas and Luke Ferrelli, and defensive edge Blake Purchase.

Thomas is coming from Baylor, where he finished last year with 105 total tackles and seven tackles for loss. Ferrelli is coming from the University of California, where he won the ACC Defensive Freshman of the Year. Finally, Purchase is coming from Oregon fresh off a semifinal run with them and important playoff experience.

All of these guys will make huge impacts and can fly around the field.

Golding has gone all in on Ole Miss, and they have a roster that can compete and can win a National Championship in 2026.

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