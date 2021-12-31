How To Watch: Ole Miss vs. Baylor in Allstate Sugar Bowl

Ole Miss' 10th Sugar Bowl appearance in school history comes against the Baylor Bears.

No. 8 Ole Miss (10-2, 6-2 SEC) and No. 7 Baylor (11-2, 7-2 Big 12) will square off on New Year's Day in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Ole Miss secured its first 10-win regular season in program history in 2021, and it will be looking to gain its first 11-win season in school history with a win on Saturday. The Sugar Bowl is the final game in an Ole Miss uniform for Matt Corral, and it is also the final game at Ole Miss for offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby.

Baylor won the Big 12 title this season with a win over Oklahoma State. This is the second meeting all-time between the Rebels and Bears with the first coming in 1975. The Rebels are looking to win their second Sugar Bowl since the 2015 season.

Here's how to watch the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday.

Game Information: No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels vs. No. 7 Baylor Bears

Current Records: Ole Miss (10-2, 6-2 SEC) vs. Baylor (11-2, 7-2 Big 12)

Date/Time: Saturday, Jan. 1 at 7:45 p.m. CT

Where: Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, La.

Television: ESPN (Play-by-Play: Joe Tessitore, Color: Greg McElroy, Sideline: Katie George)

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network (93.7 FM locally) (Play-by-Play: David Kellum, Color: Harry Harrison, Sideline: Richard Cross)

Money Line (via SI Sportsbook): Ole Miss -125, Baylor +100

Projected Spread (via SI Sportsbook): Ole Miss -1.5, Baylor +1.5

Over/Under: 55.5

