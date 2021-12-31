Skip to main content
    •
    December 31, 2021
    Publish date:

    How To Watch: Ole Miss vs. Baylor in Allstate Sugar Bowl

    Ole Miss' 10th Sugar Bowl appearance in school history comes against the Baylor Bears.
    Author:

    No. 8 Ole Miss (10-2, 6-2 SEC) and No. 7 Baylor (11-2, 7-2 Big 12) will square off on New Year's Day in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

    Ole Miss secured its first 10-win regular season in program history in 2021, and it will be looking to gain its first 11-win season in school history with a win on Saturday. The Sugar Bowl is the final game in an Ole Miss uniform for Matt Corral, and it is also the final game at Ole Miss for offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby.

    Baylor won the Big 12 title this season with a win over Oklahoma State. This is the second meeting all-time between the Rebels and Bears with the first coming in 1975. The Rebels are looking to win their second Sugar Bowl since the 2015 season.

    Here's how to watch the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday.

    Game Information: No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels vs. No. 7 Baylor Bears

    Current Records: Ole Miss (10-2, 6-2 SEC) vs. Baylor (11-2, 7-2 Big 12)

    Date/Time: Saturday, Jan. 1 at 7:45 p.m. CT

    Recommended for You

    Where: Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, La.

    Television: ESPN (Play-by-Play: Joe Tessitore, Color: Greg McElroy, Sideline: Katie George)

    Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network (93.7 FM locally) (Play-by-Play: David Kellum, Color: Harry Harrison, Sideline: Richard Cross)

    Money Line (via SI Sportsbook): Ole Miss -125, Baylor +100

    Projected Spread (via SI Sportsbook): Ole Miss -1.5, Baylor +1.5

    Over/Under: 55.5

    Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here

    Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

    00028_123021_Sugar Bowl_00231
    Football

    How To Watch: Ole Miss vs. Baylor in Allstate Sugar Bowl

    just now
    USATSI_9030783
    Football

    Morning Report: 'Twas the Day Before the Sugar Bowl

    1 hour ago
    00049_123021_Sugar Bowl_00475
    Football

    LOOK: Ole Miss Holds First Practice in New Orleans Ahead of Sugar Bowl

    10 hours ago
    Jeff Lebby (Via. Josh McCoy, Ole Miss Athletics)
    Football

    The Final Ride for Jeff Lebby and Matt Corral: How Their Relationship Reshaped Ole Miss Football

    14 hours ago
    NFL
    Football

    Ole Miss To Lose Another Coach Post Sugar Bowl?

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_17288048
    Football

    Baylor Offensive Players to Watch vs. Ole Miss in Sugar Bowl

    Dec 29, 2021
    7FD1DE74-AB48-4B09-9A63-562F8A5DA3AC
    Football

    Changing Lanes: Kiffin’s 2 Smart Ideas on Portal & NIL Rules

    Dec 29, 2021
    NFL
    Football

    Ole Miss Has Found Its New Offensive Coordinator

    Dec 29, 2021