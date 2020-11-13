How to Watch Ole Miss vs. South Carolina

Ole Miss (2-4) will host South Carolina (2-4) this Saturday night to jump start what is effectively the back half of the 2020 Rebel schedule.

The Rebels are coming off a bye week on a one game winning streak, having blown out Vanderbilt on the road the week prior to their bye. For South Carolina, the Gamecocks are riding a two game losing skid, getting blown out at home last week by Texas A & M.

(MORE: Three South Carolina Players to Watch This Week Against Ole Miss)

The Rebels will go from here to a three game stretch at Texas A & M, home for Mississippi State and at LSU.

Below you can find information on how to watch the game and a few more details surrounding this week's matchup.

When: Saturday, Nov. 13

Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium; Oxford, Miss.

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET, 6:30 p.m. CT

TV: SEC Network

Live Stream: WatchESPN, fuboTV

Odds and betting lines via. BetMGM:

South Carolina (-13.0) vs. Ole Miss

Over/under 70.5

