SI.com
The Grove Report
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseballOther Sports
Search

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. South Carolina

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss (2-4) will host South Carolina (2-4) this Saturday night to jump start what is effectively the back half of the 2020 Rebel schedule. 

The Rebels are coming off a bye week on a one game winning streak, having blown out Vanderbilt on the road the week prior to their bye. For South Carolina, the Gamecocks are riding a two game losing skid, getting blown out at home last week by Texas A&M. 

(MORE: Three South Carolina Players to Watch This Week Against Ole Miss)

The Rebels will go from here to a three game stretch at Texas A&M, home for Mississippi State and at LSU.

Below you can find information on how to watch the game and a few more details surrounding this week's matchup.

  • When: Saturday, Nov. 13
  • Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium; Oxford, Miss. 
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET, 6:30 p.m. CT
  • TV: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: WatchESPN, fuboTV

Odds and betting lines via. BetMGM:

  • South Carolina (-13.0) vs. Ole Miss 
  • Over/under 70.5

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page or under the three bars on the top left in mobile. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ole Miss Unveils New Military Appreciation Uniform For South Carolina

Ole Miss announced on Monday that they would be unveiling a new uniform combination as part of their Warrior Week, a week of military appreciation at Ole Miss.On Thursday night, they rolled out these new uniforms.

Nate Gabler

"Never Any Doubt:" Kermit Davis Never Wavered on Daeshun Ruffin, the Highest Rated Recruit in Ole Miss History

Kermit Davis first laid eyes on Daeshun Ruffin following his freshman year of high school. On Wednesday, he signed with Ole Miss, becoming the highest rated recruit in program history.

Nate Gabler

Three South Carolina Players to Watch This Week Against Ole Miss

Honestly and objectively, South Carolina is not a very good football team. However, there are some pro talents on the Gamecock roster that will be work keeping their eyes on going into Saturday.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Basketball Inks Highest Recruit in History

Ole Miss men's basketball head coach Kermit Davis announced the addition of three talented prospects on National Signing Day.

Nate Gabler

High Praise for the Ole Miss Offense: What Will Muschamp is Saying About Ole Miss

This week, Will Muschamp and Lane Kiffin are rivals, not friends. As the Gamecocks travel to Oxford on Saturday, here's everything the USC head man is saying about Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels.

Nate Gabler

Kenny Yeboah and Royce Newman Pick Up Senior Bowl Invitations

Ole Miss seniors Kenny Yeboah and Royce Newman have both been invited to participate in the 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl, set for Jan. 30, in Mobile, Alabama.

Nate Gabler

Royce Newman to Enter NFL Draft After 2020 Season, Forgo Extra COVID-19 Eligibility

Lane Kiffin interrupted the start of Royce Newman's press conference on Tuesday afternoon with the drop off of a package.

Nate Gabler

Lane Kiffin Compares Elijah Moore to An Elite Former NFL Wide Receiver

Elijah Moore is among the elite of the elite with SEC receivers. Moore is on pace to break multiple Ole Miss receiving records, and has been skyrocketing up NFL Draft boards. Who does Moore remind Lane Kiffin of?

Nate Gabler

WATCH: Lane Kiffin's Weekly Press Conference

Head coach Lane Kiffin was back to his normal routine on Monday, as he addressed the media in his typical slot ahead of Saturday's game at home against the visiting South Carolina Gamecocks.

Nate Gabler

Significant Early Money Favoring Ole Miss Over South Carolina

It's not often that you see line swings over over three points within the first 24-hours following the openings in Las Vegas. But that's exactly what's happening for this week's Ole Miss vs. South Carolina game.

Nate Gabler