How Trinidad Chambliss and Ole Miss Can Reach Their Own Lofty Expectations

Trinidad Chambliss stated that he has moved on from last year and is focused on a National Title In 2026.

"The standard at Ole Miss is winning the national championship... Last year was last year. That's done with. Nobody cares about what we did and what we accomplished last year. It's a new year."

Although Chambliss does not want to think about last year, he still learned a lot that will help him and his team this season. The Rebels have also added a lot of talent in the transfer portal that will help them reach the National Championship.

Quick offense

Detailed view of the jersey of Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss against the Miami Hurricanes | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trinidad Chambliss thrived in the system he was in last year. The offense he ran was all about speed. That style of offense needs to be kept this year. Teams will have a hard time stopping Ole Miss’ quick passing attacks.

Chambliss is even more comfortable as a quarterback than he was last year and will give the Rebels many high-scoring performances with a tempo-style offense.

Fresh legs on both sides of the ball

One thing head coach Pete Golding really focused on in recruiting was adding depth to his team.

He added three new running backs in the portal to split the load with Kewan Lacy. Lacy had a great year last year but had way too many carries. To fix this, Golding went out and got Makhi Frazier, JT Lindsey, and Joshua Dye.

These guys will be relied on heavily to allow Lacy to be fresher later in games.

If Lacy is closer to 100% late in games, then he will definitely be able to bust out some runs that will seal some victories for the Rebels.

The defensive line also saw a lot of new additions via the transfer portal. They added five guys who may not all be starters, but will all make a difference in the Rebels winning football games late in the season.

One of the big reasons the Rebels lost to Miami in the semifinals last year was that Carson Beck got all day to throw. Ole Miss’ defensive line was just gassed.

This year, the Rebels' starting defensive linemen will be rotated out a lot more to keep them fresh for the later parts of the game.

Ole Miss saw what it was like to make a deep playoff run last year, but this season they expect to win a national title. Coach Golding has done a great job establishing a culture in Oxford that requires every guy in the Rebels' locker room to play for one another and understand that games are won as a team.

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