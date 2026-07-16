Why Opposing Coaches May Hate Preparing for Ole Miss’ Offense

Many coaches were thrown off by Ole Miss last season.

They had no idea what to make of an offense led by a backup. They didn’t know how talented Kewan Lacy was. They just didn’t know how to gameplan against the unknown.

This year, they know Chambliss’ and Lacy’s skills, but must stop them with new additions that make them even better.

Trinidad is back to throw another dime

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss passes the ball during the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The first thing to discuss is Chambliss's return. It was not an easy process, but he will be the starting quarterback for Ole Miss in the 2026 season.

He is coming back with a lot of experience under his belt. He knows what it’s like to play an SEC team, he knows how to run an offense in a hostile road environment, and he knows what it takes from him to win big games.

All this knowledge will help him immensely in 2026 and will make him that much harder to game plan for.

Trinidad will also use his experience to help his new wideouts. Deuce Alexander is the only receiver remaining from the 2025 Ole Miss team. He and Chambliss will be able to prepare new Syracuse transfer receivers Johntay Cook II and Darrell Gill Jr. on how to thrive in an SEC environment.

The experience from last year and the additions that were made in the portal will benefit Chambliss greatly and make him a potential Heisman candidate.

Fresh legs on offense

Michigan State's Makhi Frazier celebrates after a run against Michigan | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Star running back Kewan Lacy is also back for the Rebels offense.

Lacy was a workhorse last year. He had 306 total carries for over 1500 yards.

That is a lot of carries for a running back, and it proved to be just a little too much for Lacy when he injured his hamstring against Miami.

It is vital that the Rebel coaches protect Lacy against wear and tear. Luckily, head coach Pete Golding got a player from the portal to solve this problem.

Ole Miss added running back Makhi Frazier from Michigan State. He will have a huge presence in an offense that will be run-heavy. He may not split the carries with Lacy, but he’ll get the ball enough to keep Lacy fresh later in games and later in the season.

Lacy has shown what he can do with fresher legs. After beating LSU last year, the Rebels had a bye week before they played Washington State.

While that game was way closer than it should've been, Lacy rushed for 142 yards.

Rebel fans can expect that same kind of explosiveness more consistently this year because Lacy will not need to be used as heavily as he was last year.

Chambliss and Lacy will be the heart and soul of this offense, but these new additions in the transfer portal will make them both much better and, in turn, harder for opposing coaches to prepare for.

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