Why Pete Golding Picked These 3 Ole Miss Stars for SEC Media Days

The countdown is on for the start of the 2026 college football season. In less than two months, the Ole Miss Rebels will take on the Louisville Cardinals in an AAC/SEC clash.

Next week, things will start to get even more real as SEC Media Days take place in Tampa, Florida. It's always a fun circus, and this will definitely be a big one for Rebels head coach Pete Golding.

This will be Golding's first SEC Media Days, which means the lights will be bright. The Rebels' head coach is bringing along some special talents with him for his first media days.

Trinidad Chambliss, Kewan Lacy, and Will Echoles are the three players heading to Tampa. There's a good reason Coach Golding has chosen those three to represent the program.

A Defensive Leader

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive tackle Will Echoles (52) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Golding is a defensive coach, and nothing puts a stamp of approval on Echoles more than allowing him to be the one to represent the unit at media days.

A lot of the conversation around this defense will be about how they can contain the opposition's run game. What better player to talk about that than Echoles?

Echoles appears to be the leader of the defense, and the rest of the country is going to learn a lot about him next week.

Best Show In Town

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) and running back Kewan Lacy (5) pose with the Sugar Bowl trophy after the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. Ole Miss defeated Georgia 39-34. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It should be obvious to everyone why Lacy and Chambliss were chosen to represent the program next week.

There will not be a better quarterback/running back duo in college football this season. It's a real possibility that these two will be finalists for the Heisman Trophy when December rolls around.

Every program wants its best players to lead by example. Lacy and Chambliss did just that as they grew into their roles last season, and the expectations are more of the same for 2026.

Head coach Pete Golding speaks at Ole Miss “Meet the Rebels” in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, April 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Every first-year head coach is going to go through growing pains. However, there may not be another first-year coach in the country who is set up for success better than Golding.

This team has all the makings of a team that can get back to the College Football Playoff. If they can get back to the CFP, it will be because the three players heading to SEC Media Days led them there.

The stage is set. The Rebels are bringing the players who need to lead this program in 2026, and it feels like they are the right candidates for the job.

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