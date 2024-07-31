'Huge Strides!' Can Some Overlooked Ole Miss Passing Targets Contribute in 2024?
Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart has an embarrassment of riches at his disposal in the passing game this fall, but there could be some new additions that analysts and fans alike are overlooking.
Following Wednesday's installment of fall camp in Oxford, multiple Rebel players were made available to the media, including headlining playmakers like Dart and tight end Caden Prieskorn. Dart is obviously expected to be a huge part of Ole Miss' offense this season, but he was asked specifically about two younger wide receivers on Wednesday: Cayden Lee and Ayden Williams.
"I'm really excited about those two," Dart said. "Both of them are very talented and have made huge strides. They both had some playing time last year, but I think this year, they're going to take on a much bigger role.
"I thought that they worked very hard this offseason and have really progressed in the offense. They're both really good players, and I think a lot of people aren't talking about them enough."
It's somewhat understandable why names like these aren't gaining a ton of attention, considering the star power Ole Miss has at wide receiver. Names like Tre Harris, Jordan Watkins and Juice Wells have commanded conversations about the Rebels offense this offseason, but if Dart has this level of praise for these younger talents, then they certainly bring potential to the table.
Lee saw action in 10 games last season, hauling in five passes for 114 yards and two scores. He saw significant playing time in Ole Miss' Peach Bowl win over Penn State, but Williams' 11 appearances only saw him gain four receptions for 80 yards.
Still, it sounds like these two players are developing quickly, and they could see more time on the field this fall.
Switching gears to the tight end room, Caden Prieskorn is more than a mere security blanket for Dart in the passing game. Prieskorn battled some injury issues early last season, but he grew into full form by the time Ole Miss played in the Peach Bowl. That game saw him haul in 10 receptions for 136 yards and two touchdowns.
What has been overlooked, however, is the talent that is behind Prieskorn like transfer addition Dae'Quan Wright (Virginia Tech) and junior Hudson Wolfe.
"I feel like Dae'Quan has been a great addition," Prieskorn said. "He's a really good player, and he's played a lot, so that adds a lot of value to the room. He's done a great job coming in and just working, learning the offense, grinding in the weight room.
"He helps push me, and even Hudson, he's been here for a while and had injuries, but he's awesome. He's always doing the right thing. I'm glad his body's feeling good."
Wright hauled in 366 receiving yards last season with the Hokies, and Wolfe has shown flashes around his injuries, catching three passes for 41 yards in 2023.
Can the Ole Miss passing game be as good as advertised? The headliners will certainly pull a lot of weight, but names like these can be the difference between an offense being good and being great.