Is Jaxson Dart is the Top QB in the Country? | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses the Ole Miss Rebels and how Jaxson Dart is an underrated quarterback, based on the hype he getting. We talk about his spreadsheet attributes and how if you go by that, you will underrate him.
In the second segment of the show, we talk Ws and Ls in October for Ole Miss football and Lane Kiffin, starting with a likely night trip to the South Carolina Gamecocks in Williams-Brice Stadium. This is a weird game as we have talked about earlier, as Antwane "Juice" Wells is seemingly the only talking point going into this game. That said, the Gamecock fans' Juice Wells hatred could make for a cauldron that could make the game tricky.
In our final segment of the day, we talk about the LSU Tigers and Oklahoma Sooners in two games that will go a long way into Ole Miss getting into the playoff and Lane Kiffin getting Ole Miss to higher planes than they exist. Both teams will offer problems, with LSU being a little worse than last year and Oklahoma being a talented "unknown" in 2024.
