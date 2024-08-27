'It Means Everything': Ole Miss' JJ Pegues Opens Up on Winning Chucky Mullins Award
The Ole Miss Rebels announced earlier this week that JJ Pegues would carry on the Chucky Mullins Courage Award tradition and wear No. 38 for all the home games in Vaught Hemingway Stadium. He will continue to keep his family tradition alive at the same time, however, and don his traditional 89 jersey on the road.
Pegues is an Oxford native, so winning this award was obviously an honor for him, and he opened up about his emotions and decision to wear two jersey numbers this season on Monday.
“It means everything," Pegues said. "Just me growing up here and hearing about the award at so young of an age, it just means the world to be able to honor [Mullins], his legacy and keep it going.”
As mentioned previously, Pegues will wear No. 38 at home, but he will keep his traditional No. 89 on the road with a "38" jersey patch. This is a unique approach to the award and a combination of two methods used by previous recipients.
What led him to choose this route? A lot of it has to do with family.
"My dad played college football, and he was No. 89," Pegues said, "and in high school, I always wanted to be No. 89 just to represent him and the things he did for me. To honor him as well on the road, and obviously I want to wear the 38. Give the community what they want and what I want and wear it at home."
Pegues is primed for a productive senior year and will be a player the Rebels need to step up in big-time spots. He is a veteran leader on this team that Lane Kiffin and other players have bragged on throughout the spring and into fall camp.
Pegues will get his first chance to don the No. 38 at home on Saturday when the Rebels open their season against the FCS Furman Paladins.