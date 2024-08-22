Ole Miss DT JJ Pegues Named Recipient of 2024 Chucky Mullins Award
OXFORD -- The Ole Miss Rebels football team announced the 34th annual Chucky Mullins Award winner on Thursday, giving the honor to Oxford native and defensive tackle JJ Pegues.
Since his transfer from Auburn back to his hometown in 2022, Pegues has played in 25 games, recording a staggering 68 tackles, including 13 tackles for loss. In addition, he has also recorded all of his collegiate sacks in The Sip with 6.5 sacks over the last two seasons. He quickly became a fan favorite for the Rebel supporters.
Not only has Pegues been a monster on the field, but he has become a vocal leader off the field as well. His veteran presence on this new-look Rebels defensive line will be paramount to the unit's success in 2024.
As an Oxford native, Pegues has been familiar with this award for a long time, and his football journey has now come full circle.
"Growing up here, I've been knowing about this award since I was five and six," Pegues said. "I couldn't do it without y'all, for real. The coaching staff, for all the love and support y'all have given me through my ups and downs, I really appreciate it.
"Y'all know I'm going to come to work every day, and it's a blessing, man. It's an honor."
Chucky Mullins was a defensive back for the Reblels in the late 1980s when he played his last down of football without knowing in the 1989 homecoming game against Vanderbilt. After completing a tackle, Mullins left the game with broken vertebrae and was untimely paralyzed. This led to Mullins' early passing just two years later on May 6, 1991. To honor Mullins, Ole Miss began giving out the award in his name to a defensive player before each season.
The winner of the award each season either changes their jersey number to Mullins' 38 or wears a No. 38 patch on the jersey throughout the campaign.
As the season grows closer, the hometown kid Pegues looks to keep growing and improving as he heads into his final season. He will begin his final journey with the squad on Aug. 31 at home when the Rebels take on the Furman Paladins.