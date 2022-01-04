Ole Miss Wide Receiver Jadon Jackson Enters Transfer Portal

OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss sophomore wide receiver Jadon Jackson entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, 247Sports reported.

Jackson saw limited action in 2021, hauling in five receptions for 42 yards in nine games played. Four of his receptions and 30 yards came in a loss to Alabama on Oct. 2.

In 2019, Jackson hauled in five catches for 87 yards and a touchdown followed by five catches for 42 yards in 2020 as well. In the 2020 season, Jackson's most productive game in the Outback Bowl win over Indiana where he tallied four receptions for 38 yards.

Ole Miss gained a wide receiver out of the portal late in 2021 in Jordan Watkins out of Louisville. Watkins put up solid numbers for Louisville this season, hauling in 35 receptions for 529 yards and four touchdowns, and as the Ole Miss roster continues to trim due to extra years of eligibility granted by COVID-19, more names could enter the portal in the coming days.

Jackson joined former Rebel quarterback-turned-wide receiver John Rhys Plumlee in the portal. Plumlee announced his decision to transfer on Monday, and these two mark the sixth and seventh Ole Miss players to enter the portal since December.

Stay tuned to The Grove Report for more updates on transfer portal news as it becomes available.

