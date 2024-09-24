Jaxson Dart is the Key to Beating a Legit Kentucky Defense | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses Ole Miss taking on a Kentucky Wildcats team that almost beat the Georgia Bulldogs and would have, if they had an offense to match that defense. In a way, both teams' defenses mirror each other, but the differences come from the offenses. Mark Stoops will try to keep the game as low-scoring as possible, and it will be on Jaxson Dart, Tre Harris and Henry Parrish to be the players we think they are.
The Ole Miss Rebels defensive line needs to eat Saturday at lunchtime because they face a Kentucky Wildcats team that essentially had to quit throwing the ball against South Carolina because they couldn't block their defensive line at home. That will provide the second key for the game, and that is that the front seven needs to get after Brock Vandagriff or Gavin Wimsatt early and often in this football game.
In our final segment of the day, we talk the perceived weakness the Kentucky Wildcats bring in offensive football, but that isn't due to lack of personnel. If you want a potential problem matchup, it is Dane Key, Barrion Brown and Ja'Mori Maclin against an Ole Miss defense that is getting known for extending drives through penalties.
