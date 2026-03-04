SEC Rival 'Best Positioned' to Flip Ole Miss Football Target Away From Vanderbilt

Crandall (Tex.) three-star wide receiver Jeremiah Douglas continues navigating a pivotal offseason in his recruitment process as multiple SEC schools push to flip him away from the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Douglas checks in as a Top-100 wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Clark Lea and the Commodores holding the verbal pledge, but multiple Southeastern Conference programs are intensifying their pursuits - including Ole Miss.

The 6-foot, 170-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, USC Trojans, Vanderbilt Commodores, SMU Mustangs, and Arkansas Razorbacks, among several others, across his prep career with programs eyeing a flip.

According to Rivals, the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, SMU Mustangs, and Kansas State Wildcats are pushing to flip the Vanderbilt pledge as he navigates a critical offseason in his recruitment.

Now, one school looks to be "best positioned" amid a critical offseason stretch.

Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns are building momentum, according to 247Sports, with the SEC foe keeping close tabs on the coveted Lone Star State pass-catcher this offseason.

NEW: Texas is the school best positioned to flip three-star WR Jeremiah Douglas from Vanderbilt @Horns247 | #HookEm



(VIP)🔗: https://t.co/iCBgxktEce pic.twitter.com/7PsbcPm7Bm — Jordan Scruggs (@JScruggs247) March 3, 2026

Douglas finished the 2025 campaign with 66 receptions while logging 1,032 total yards and 11 touchdowns over 11 appearances as a junior last fall where he quickly emerged as a national prospect with offers galore rolling in.

The Ole Miss Rebels have landed an official visit from the standout wide receiver where he will make his way to Oxford during the weekend of June 12-14 as Golding and Co. get a crack at the fast-rising pass-catcher this summer.

“Coach (L’Damian) Washington has been consistent in his communication,” Douglas said. “Been keeping their foot hard on the gas and make it known I’m wanted at their program. What excited me is the new staff they have brought in. There’s a lot of knowledge and experience.”

Now, as the offseason rolls on, Golding and Co. will keep a foot on the gas for one of the top wide receivers in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs galore looking to flip him away from Vanderbilt.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football Targeting No. 1 Prospect on Georgia Bulldogs Board Amid Strong Push

Ole Miss Football and Texas Longhorns Pushing to Flip Coveted WR Committed to SEC Foe

Ole Miss Football Among Early Leaders for Alabama Crimson Tide Running Back Target

Join the Community: