Ole Miss Football Receives Major Update on Season Opener Against Louisville Cardinals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Ole Miss football will open the 2026 season against Louisville in the inaugural Music City Kickoff on Sunday, Sept. 6 in primetime on ABC, with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. CT at Nissan Stadium.

"This matchup was already a tremendous opportunity for our program, kicking off Coach Golding's first full season at the helm against a high-caliber opponent like Louisville, set in a premier destination like Nashville. Now with the added spotlight of a Sunday primetime national broadcast, the stage is even bigger," said Ole Miss Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter.

"We're confident Rebel alumni and fans throughout Music City will turn out in great numbers to create an electric atmosphere and be part of a memorable night."

This will mark the second meeting between the Rebels and Cardinals with the other also being a season-opening, neutral-site game. Ole Miss defeated Louisville, 43-24, in the 2021 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta.

The Rebels have taken the field at Nissan Stadium three times before. Ole Miss knocked off Georgia Tech, 25-17, in the 2013 Music City Bowl, and nine months later, toppled Vanderbilt there, 41-3, on Sept. 6, 2014. The Rebels also dropped the 2000 Music City Bowl to West Virginia, 49-38.

Tickets for the Music City Kickoff go on sale April 8. Additional event details will be released at a later date.

The Return: Trinidad Chambliss is Back

Ole Miss has reconstructed the roster in Oxford, but will return the most important piece to the offense in 2026 with Trinidad Chambliss back for the Rebels.

Chambliss will be one of the top returning players in college football after throwing 3,927 yards and 22 touchdowns in 2025, while adding 520 rushing yards and eight scores, fueling the Rebels' College Football Playoff run.

“God has been so good to me and this team,” said Chambliss in January following a College Football Playoff run. “It’s been a great ride. I wouldn’t want to do it with any other people, whether it’s coaches, players, people in the offices. It’s just been a great ride."

