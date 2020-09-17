Jerrion Ealy, Elijah Moore, Mac Brown Earn Preseason All-SEC Honors from Coaches

OXFORD, Miss. (Ole Miss Athletics) – The Ole Miss football team landed three Rebels on the preseason All-Southeastern Conference team voted on by the 14 league head coaches, the league office announced on Thursday.

Sophomore Jerrion Ealy earned second team honors as a return specialist and third team accolades as both a running back and at the all-purpose position. Wide receiver Elijah Moore and punter Mac Brown were also both named to the third team.

Ealy earned Freshman All-America accolades from several media outlets (247 Sports, Athlon, Pro Football Focus) in 2019, while also collecting All-SEC and Freshman All-SEC honors. Ealy, who is on the Doak Walker Award and Paul Hornung Award watch list for this season, finished second on the Rebels with 722 rushing yards on 104 attempts for a team-best 6.9 yards per carry. He also found the end zone six times on the ground, the second-most rushing touchdowns by an freshman in school history.



Along with racking up three rushes for 50+ yards, the Walnut Grove, Mississippi, native was dangerous as a kickoff returner. Against Southeastern Louisiana (Sept. 14, 2019), Ealy tallied 273 all-purpose yards with the help of his 94-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. The all-purpose yards set an Ole Miss freshman record and was fourth-most by any Rebel. Adding a touchdown on the ground, he became the first Rebel to record a kickoff return and rushing TD in the same game since 1999.

Moore, a member of the Butkus Award watch list, led the Rebels last season in receptions (67), yards (850) and receiving touchdowns (six). He finished No. 5 in the SEC in receptions per game (5.6) last season and No. 9 in receiving yards per game (70.8).



The Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native posted four games in which he surpassed the 100-yard receiving mark in 2019. Moore tallied a career-high 143 yards on nine catches last season vs. top-ranked LSU.

Brown ranked No. 21 nationally in punting with an average of 44.3 yards per punt. Brown tallied 12 50-plus yard punts in 2019 and 17 that have landed inside the 20-yard line. He also has 16 punts go for fair catches last year.



Brown posted a season-high average of 49.5 yards on four punts in the Rebels' SEC opener vs. Arkansas (Sept. 7). Against No. 11 Auburn, Brown tallied eight punts for a 42.6 yards per punt average, including three inside the 20-yard line. He posted at least one punt greater than 50 yards in seven of Ole Miss' 12 games.

Ole Miss will open the 2020 season on Sept. 26 as they play host to Florida. Kick is slated for 11 a.m. and will be televised on ESPN.

