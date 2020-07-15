The Grove Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Jerrion Ealy Named to Doak Walker Award Watch List

Nate Gabler

DALLAS, Tex. (Ole Miss Athletics) – Ole Miss sophomore running back has been named to the watch list for the 2020 Doak Walker Award, the PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced on Wednesday.

The award, which will name its 31st recipient in 2020, is named for SMU's three-time All-America running back Doak Walker. It is the only major collegiate award that requires all candidates to be in good academic standing and on schedule to graduate within one year of other students of the same classification.

In his first season on campus, Ealy made an immediate impact for the Rebels. The Walnut Grove, Mississippi, native earned Freshman All-America accolades from several media outlets (247 Sports, Athlon, Pro Football Focus), while also collecting All-SEC and Freshman All-SEC honors. Ealy finished second on the Rebels with 722 rushing yards on 104 attempts for a team-best 6.9 yards per carry. He also found the end zone six times on the ground, the second-most rushing touchdowns by an freshman in school history. Coming out of the backfield, Ealy caught 20 passes for 172 yards and one touchdown.

Ealy showcased his versatility and knack for making big plays in 2019. Along with racking up three rushes for 50+ yards, the freshman was dangerous as a kickoff returner. Against Southeastern Louisiana (Sept. 14, 2019), Ealy tallied 273 all-purpose yards with the help of his 94-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. The all-purpose yards set an Ole Miss freshman record and was fourth-most by any Rebel. Adding a touchdown on the ground, he became the first Rebel to record a kickoff return and rushing TD in the same game since 1999.

Ten semifinalists will be named in November, and three finalists, as voted on by the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee, will be announced later that month. The committee will cast a second vote in December to determine the recipient. The National Selection Committee consists of past recipients, former NFL All-Pro and college All-America running backs, media members and selected special representatives. The recipient of the 2020 Doak Walker Award will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards.

More from The Grove Report:

Introducing SI All-American: Scouting, Analysis and Video of 1,000 HS Recruits

SI All-American Watch List: 5 Ole Miss Commits and 25 Key Rebel Targets Named

Keith Carter Q&A: What Football Contingencies Are Being Discussed?

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Keith Carter Q&A: What Football Contingencies Are Being Discussed?

Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter caught up with The Grove Report on Tuesday night to discuss the SEC meetings from Monday.

Nate Gabler

Michigan announces no ticket sales to general public

Nate Gabler

Introducing SI All-American: Scouting, Analysis and Video of 1,000 HS Recruits

Welcome to SI All-American, a comprehensive scouting database of high school football prospects across America, leading to the first ever Sports Illustrated All-American team to be released in December.

Nate Gabler

SI All-American Watch List: 5 Ole Miss Commits and 25 Key Rebel Targets Named

Sports Illustrated officially launched SI All-American this morning, a comprehensive database of 1,000 high school football recruits that includes scouting, analysis and video of each player. Five Ole Miss commits make the list alongside a plentiful crop of targets.

Nate Gabler

OFFICIAL: Mississippi Will Play High School Football This Fall

It's official. There will be some semblance of football played in Mississippi during the fall of 2020.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Lands Commitment From Alabama DB Trey Washington

The Rebels landed their sixth for the 2021 recruiting class on Tuesday afternoon, snagging defensive back Trey Washington out of the Birmingham, Ala. area.

Nate Gabler

Photos: Ole Miss Football Returns to Scheduled Activities

Ole Miss football returned to mandatory practices for the first time this week since all facilities shut down and players were sent home back in March amid the early onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Places 67 on SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll

Ole Miss placed 67 student-athletes on the 2019-20 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll, as announced Tuesday by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

Nate Gabler

Mississippi Athlete MJ Daniels Includes Ole Miss in Top 6

In-state athlete recruit MJ Daniels released his top-6 schools in his recruitment on Tuesday morning, naming Ole Miss among five others as top suitors for his talents.

Nate Gabler

Sports Illustrated Publisher Predictions for Final SEC Standings, Alabama on Top Yet Again

Sports Illustrated’s SEC Publishers were in complete agreement about three things when voting on how the league’s 2020 football season will finish, but not about which team will eventually be crowned champion.

Nate Gabler