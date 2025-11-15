Joel Klatt Compares Lane Kiffin to Deion Sanders Amid Coaching Carousel Buzz
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin has emerged as the hottest name on the market this fall with the coaching carousel officially in full swing.
The LSU Tigers, Florida Gators, Penn State Nittany Lions, and Auburn Tigers, among others, are in search of new decision-makers with Kiffin picking up steam as a top candidate for two SEC gigs.
It's no secret Florida and LSU are rolling out the red carpet with recent reports stating the the Tigers are willing to toss out a "blank check" to Kiffin in order to secure his services.
“Well, it’s going to be The Lane Kiffin Show from here on in until a decision is made,” ESPN's Pete Thamel said. “He’s a target at LSU. He’s a target at Florida.
"And, the competition between those two athletic departments for Lane Kiffin is going to be one of the things that hangs over the rest of this season.”
Now, Fox Sports' Joel Klatt has revealed his thoughts on Kiffin's future while comparing him to Colorado Buffaloes shot-caller Deion Sanders this week.
Joel Klatt's Comparison: Deion Sanders at Colorado
"I don’t think Lane’s going to take that job," Klatt said of the LSU opening. "I think he’s going to stay at Ole Miss.
"If you would have asked me last week, I would have said, 'No, no, no. He’s definitely going to leave.'
"Let me like make an analogy to Colorado, which is where I played," Klatt added. "Colorado needed Deion Sanders badly, like they needed air to breathe.
"But I would make the argument Deion needed a place like Colorado because it wasn’t a place that was going to be heavy-handed with tradition or, 'You can’t do this or that.'
"It’s just like, you’ve got the keys to the entire castle, do it how you want to do it, this is your program. And in some ways, Lane has that at Ole Miss, and he wouldn’t have that at other places.
"At Ole Miss, it’s his program," Klatt added. "I think if you sat back, if you’re Lane, and you value that, then you would stay. That’s why I’m leaning that direction. I think Ole Miss is good for Lane as much as Lane is good for Ole Miss."
Now, as the coaching carousel heats up in November, all eyes will be on Kiffin with his decision set to send shockwaves across college football whether he remains in Oxford or departs for a different gig.
More Ole Miss News:
National Analyst Believes Miami Dolphins Should Hire Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin
Ole Miss Football Great Doubles Down on Lane Kiffin to Florida Gators 'Not Happening'
Tony Vitello Pokes Fun at Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin in Goodbye to Tennessee
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.