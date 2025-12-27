Lane Kiffin Trolls Ole Miss Football On Social Media Prior to LSU Tigers Bowl Game

In a move that sent shockwaves across the college football scene, Lane Kiffin departed the Ole Miss Rebels amid a College Football Playoff run for the LSU Tigers head coaching job.

Kiffin's decision has since sent a ripple effect across the sport with multiple staff members moving to other jobs, players revealing intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, and other coaching dominoes falling into place.

"After a lot of prayer and time spent with family, I made the difficult decision to accept the head coaching position at LSU," wrote Kiffin via social media after the move.

"I was hoping to complete a historic six season run with this year's team by leading Ole Miss through the playoffs, capitalizing on the team's incredible success and their commitment to finish strong, and investing everything into a playoff run with guardrails in place to protect the program in any areas of concern.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

"My request to do so was denied by Keith Carter despite the team also asking him to allow me to keep coaching them so they could better maintain their high level of performance. Unfortunately, that means Friday's Egg Bowl was my last game coaching the Rebels.

"While I am looking forward to a new start with a unique opportunity at LSU, I will forever cherish the incredible six years I spent at Ole Miss and will be rooting hard for the team to complete their mission and bring a championship to Oxford."

Since the decision, Kiffin has made sure to exchange jabs via social media with the Ole Miss fanbase with another one being revealed prior to LSU's Texas Bowl clash against Houston on Saturday.

Kiffin posted via X a picture of LSU Tigers wide receiver Aaron Anderson in the end-zone following a touchdown on the Ole Miss Rebels with social media having a field day with the post.

Ole Miss remains the buzz with all attention on the Rebels' College Football Playoff against the Georgia Bulldogs inching closer next week.

