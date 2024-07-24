Josh Pate Picks Ole Miss for SEC Title Game Over Georgia | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses Josh Pate from "The Late Kick Podcast" picking Ole Miss to make it to Atlanta and the SEC Championship Game to play the Texas Longhorns over the Georgia Bulldogs. We tell you why he made that decision and how Ole Miss gets this done in this new-look SEC.
In the second segment of the show, we talk about the lost position group of fall camp, and that is the linebacker room led by Chris Paul Jr. and interesting pieces like Khari Coleman, TJ Dottery, Suntarine Perkins, Raymond Collins and others. How will Pete Golding find the right two linebackers, and will there be different top two linebackers?
In our final segment of the day, we talk the future of the SEC title game in the age of the expanded 12-team playoff and look at this Rebels team, which seemingly has every single goal available this season for Jaxson Dart, Tre Harris and everyone else.
