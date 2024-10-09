Juice Wells Breakout Game Against LSU? What to Expect | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses what to watch for, and this week, that will be the health of Tre Harris and where Lane Kiffin and Jaxson Dart will go from there. With Juice Wells and Jordan Watkins, there is no shortage of weapons that can replace Tre Harris if necessary, even though he is the best wide receiver in college football. Look for a Juice Wells breakout game, if he is called upon (if the Tennessee and Clemson games of 2022 are any indication).
LSU has developed a brand since 2019 for high-flying offense, and teams have had difficulty stopping that offense, but last season in the fourth quarter with the game on the line, maybe, just maybe, Pete Golding found something and was able to get three game-saving stops in the fourth quarter. That was with Jayden Daniels as the quarterback and with two first-round receivers. Maybe Pete Golding has found a understanding of what they want to do and now has much better athletes to stop it.
In our final segment of the day, we look at why Ole Miss is going to look a lot different in this game, and I don't mean just the way they play because this decade, the uniform combination has been powder at home and red with white helmets on the road, meaning we could still see the classics in this ball game. The uniform combos haven't really looked right to me in this series since 2014.
