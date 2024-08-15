Kam Franklin Has Earned Playing Time For Pete Golding | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses former five-star defensive lineman Kam Franklin showing up to Ole Miss and making an immediate impact over the last nine months. That effort was recognized by Pete Golding by saying that Franklin likely will be out on the field, he just doesn't know how much in a depth-filled defensive line room.
Keeping the freshman theme going for this year is William Echoles from Houston, Miss., and a player that Randall Joyner saw the potential in at defensive tackle. Now Echoles has the same issue that Kam Franklin has, and that is being a really good player in a stacked room.
In our final segment of the day, we look other freshmen who are fighting to get on the field on a talented team. We start with TJ Banks, a safety out of Tuscaloosa, Ala., and a member of the 2024 Under Armor Next Game in Orlando. I got to see TJ extensively playing a slot type corner, and that might give a hint at his talent.
Wide receiver Noreel White out of St. Martin on the Mississippi Gulf Coast is also worth mentioning. Playing time will be hard for this freshman, but he has turned some heads in camp.
