FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $100 Bonus Bets for NBA, NCAAB, and NHL Action Tuesday

New users can claim a FanDuel promo code welcome offer worth $100 in bonus bets when their initial $5 wager wins on Tuesday's loaded sports slate. With NBA playoff races heating up, conference tournaments deciding March Madness seeds, and NHL teams battling for postseason positioning, March 3 presents excellent betting opportunities. Check out the latest sportsbook promos to maximize your wagering potential.
How the FanDuel promo code new-user offer works for Tuesday's games
This FanDuel sign-up bonus requires no FanDuel promo code to activate. New customers simply need to register, deposit $5, and place their first real money wager on any available market. If that initial bet wins, FanDuel awards $100 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
The terms and conditions include several important details:
- You must download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to claim the welcome bonus.
- Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.
- Place an initial $5 real money wager on any available market.
- Bonus funds are valid for seven days after issuance.
- The bonus amount is not returned as part of your winnings when using bonus bets.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Dallas Mavericks to beat Charlotte at -150 odds and win, you receive your original $8.33 payout plus $100 in bonus bets. If you lose that initial wager on the Mavericks, you receive no bonus. Using your $100 bonus on a +100 NHL bet that wins would return $100 in withdrawable cash, not $200.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
Steps to claim FanDuel Sportsbook promo code bonus for Tuesday's action
Getting started with this FanDuel welcome offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to begin betting on Tuesday's NBA, NCAAB, and NHL games:
- Register for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account and download the mobile app.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method.
- Place a $5 real money wager on any available betting market.
- If your bet wins, receive $100 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
- Use your bonus bets within seven days of receiving them.
Additional FanDuel promo codes and ongoing promotions
Beyond this new-user welcome bonus, FanDuel consistently provides existing customers with various promotional opportunities. The sportsbook frequently updates its promotions tab with profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event bonuses. Regular users can find these ongoing offers by navigating to the 'Promotions' section within the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile application. These rotating promotions often coincide with major sporting events and provide additional value for both casual and serious bettors.
FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
