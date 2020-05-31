The Grove Report
Keith Carter Releases Statement on Equality and Justice at Ole Miss and Beyond

Nate Gabler

In response to days of national upheaval and rioting stemming from the Minnesota death of George Floyd, many leaders in college athletics are speaking out for change. 

Ole Miss Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter is the latest to voice those sentiments. On Sunday afternoon, Carter took to Twitter with the following statement, speaking for the Ole Miss athletics department as a whole:

As I have been thinking about everything going on in our country over the past couple days, I am deeply saddened and concerned. As I just conveyed to a dear colleague of mine, a man of color, I haven't walked in his shoes but I do want to walk alongside him to help change where we go from here. I firmly believe that this change has to be a change of the heart. In Matthew 22:36-40, we are given the greatest two commandments. We are told to love god with all your heart and to love your neighbor as yourself. Simply put, Love God and Love People. All People. We must all work together to be part of the solution that gives equality and justice to everyone. As we start to bring back student-athletes this week, I want them to feel safe, to know that we are paying attention, to know at Ole Miss we will lead from a place of love and compassion for each and every one of them. 

The response from Carter comes following days of upheaval nationally, prompting a number of Ole Miss coaches and student athletes to take to social media and voice concerns over issues of racial injustices in America. Many of those statements can be seen here. 

