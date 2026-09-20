Kewan Lacy Injury Update Brings Great News for Ole Miss

The Ole Miss Rebels pulled off a thrilling 32-24 win over Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers in Oxford on Saturday night to move to 3-0 in the first full season under Pete Golding.

However, Ole Miss lost star running back Kewan Lacy to an upper-body injury in the second half. He exited to the locker room and was listed as questionable to return but never reentered the game.

Fortunately, Ole Miss fans got exactly the positive update they were hoping for after the big-time win.

Kewan Lacy X-Rays Come Back Negative

Ole Miss Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) reacts after a touchdown run during the first quarter against the Charlotte 49ers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Jake Thompson of the Oxford Eagle, Lacy's x-rays came back negative, meaning he avoided a major injury.

Lacy could have returned to the game to "tough it out," but Pete Golding stuck with JT Lindsey, who finished with four carries for 20 yards and one catch for eight yards.

Lindsey also had the crucial two-point conversion in the closing minutes to give Ole Miss an eight-point lead, which put more pressure on LSU. The stats won't jump off the page, but Lindsey made his impact felt once Lacy exited. He could be leaned upon more heavily moving forward as the Rebels continue through SEC play.

Lacy finished the game with nine carries for 43 yards and a touchdown.

Through three games this season, he's tallied 39 carries for 191 yards and four touchdowns along with seven catches for 16 yards through the air.

Though this would eliminate any concern about a season-ending injury for Lacy, there's no guarantee he'll be ready for Saturday's matchup against the Florida Gators in Gainesville. Fans will have to wait and see what the initial SEC availability report says about Lacy's status on Wednesday evening.

Lacy has now dealt with two seperarte injuries to begin the season. While Ole Miss certainly won't be overlooking a talented, up-and-coming Florida team on the road, it could be in the Rebels' best interest to roll with JT Lindsey or Makhi Frazier instead.

If Lacy doesn't end up playing against Florida, fans won't get the pleasure of seeing him go blow for blow with Gators running back Jadan Baugh in what could be a head-to-head matchup of the two best running backs in college football.

Ole Miss fans will be watching closely as more updates on Lacy come through this upcoming week.

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