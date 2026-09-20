Ole Miss Rebels Stock Report: Who Helped and Hurt Themselves Against LSU

The Ole Miss Rebels outlasted the LSU Tigers with a thrilling 32-24 win. Ole Miss had a sizzling start, but LSU slowly crept back in. A tipped interception shut down a second-half comeback.

Revenge has never felt sweeter. Lane Kiffin's return to Oxford headlined this game, but the Rebels emerged victorious. It was a massive statement by Pete Golding and Ole Miss.

Let's take a look at who improved and dropped their stock on Saturday.

Who Helped Themselves

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Traylon Ray, WR

Wide receiver Traylon Ray was quiet through the first two games, but he broke out on Saturday night. He finished with seven catches, 115 yards, and a touchdown.

Deuce Alexander is the clear top wideout, but Ray was tremendous and played an instrumental role in Ole Miss' victory.

Trinidad Chambliss

It almost felt impossible for Trinidad Chambliss' stock to rise, but his place in Ole Miss football history was confirmed on Saturday night. He made a case for himself as college football's best quarterback after an incredible performance.

Chambliss finished with 363 passing yards and two touchdowns. Time and time again, he delivered jaw-dropping throws. When he's on the field, the Rebels can defeat any opponent. He's resonated well with the fanbase, and his post-game excitement was special to watch.

The Defensive Line

The Rebels were susceptible to big plays on the ground in the second half, but that first-half performance was impressive. The Ole Miss defensive line swarmed Sam Leavitt as Blake Purchase and Will Echoles recorded sacks.

Kam Franklin made the biggest play of the night. On fourth-and-goal with the game on the line, Franklin tipped a Leavitt pass into Jaylon Braxton's arms to end the game. The defensive line is a strength, and they flexed their muscles on Saturday night.

Who Hurt Themselves

Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kewan Lacy

Lacy left Saturday's game with an upper-body injury and did not return. This is the second time the Ole Miss running back has left a game injured.

The Rebels desperately need him to be healthy. He finished with nine carries for 43 yards and a touchdown, while JT Lindsey had four carries for 20 yards. Ole Miss can't expect Chambliss to throw 48 times and expect a win every time.

Lacy has had a frustrating start this year, and hopefully, he can be on the field next week.

The Rebels didn't play a perfect game, but no one in Oxford cares right now. This was a monumental win for the program, and Ole Miss could have a special season ahead of them.

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