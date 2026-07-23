Kewan Lacy had zero interest in discussing his relationship with former Ole Miss, current LSU, head coach Lane Kiffin.

Lacy was among the representatives for Ole Miss at SEC Media Days in Tampa this week and was aware, along with Trinidad Chambliss and Will Echoles, that the inevitable questions about his former head coach would arise.

He also fielded questions about former Ole Miss assistants, Charlie Weis Jr. and Kevin Smith from Louisiana-based media trying to learn more. Lacy didn’t show much interest in the follow ups either.

“He was my old head coach last year…My old OC last year....Running backs coach last year,” Lacy responded back during his media availability on Wednesday. “No, yeah, they’re all great guys.”

Of course, Lacy was able to confirm his former coaches wanted him to join them in Baton Rouge. However, the junior running back paused when taking in a question about if he ever had a thought about becoming a Tiger.

“Of course, yessir… No sir.” Lacy carefully said when asked about LSU’s pursuit of him and if he considered transferring.

Lacy, more than likely, weighed all options but Pete Golding’s pitch to him and quarterback Trinidad Chambliss was clear and simple revolving around legacy.

“Football’s gonna end. What are you going to use? You gotta use an alumni base to be able to get you a job. Where are you gonna bring your kids to? What jersey are they wearing? Y’all two created a legacy in one season that’s gonna be hard for anybody to overtake, and for what’s going on now, for Coach Kiffin to leave — go Google Lane Kiffin,” Golding said, according to ESPN’s David Hale . “I had them both do it in my office. Google Lane Kiffin, the dude they’d have built a statue of here three days ago. Google his name right now. They wouldn’t piss on him if he was on fire. They’ll do the same thing to y'all to (if you leave). But if you come out and say I’m going to continue to build on the legacy I’ve created, what that’s going to do for you and this fan base and the alumni for the rest of your life, I don’t give a shit where you go or what they pay you, you’ll never amount to that much.”

Additional Comments on Kiffin, Week 3

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | USA Today

Chambliss and Echoles were a little bit more open than Lacy when asked about the tendencies LSU could expect from its newly acquired high-profile head coach. But they, too, didn’t add great detail.

“I’d say the quarterbacks at LSU are getting a coach with a lot of experience,” Chambliss said. “Coach Kiffin has been in the college game a long time, also an NFL career. Yeah, getting a good coach, solid guy.”

“Just practice in pads was always intense. Some days they got us, some days we got them,” Echoles added about previous team practices. “But just being able to — Lane throws so much at you schematically wise, as far as what he runs, you never know. And then you got the tempo too. So just make plays, simple as that.”

Most are expecting one of the season’s top matchups when Ole Miss and LSU clash September 19th at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. For the Rebels, it’s just another game on the inaugural nine-game conference slate.

“I feel like it’s going to be a very competitive game. But I feel like it’s just another game on the schedule.” Lacy told reporters.

“For me, I’d say it’s more like an ex, honestly…LSU, that's just another opposition that's in our way of our main goal, just like any other SEC team we play. We're not trying to make the game too big,” Echoles said on Wednesday about the lingering Week 3 matchup. “We know there's going to be tension outside of that, but we've got to go out there and execute.”

During Kiffin’s media availability in Tampa on Thursday, the LSU head coach told ESPN that he wishes he walked away from the Rebels peacefully instead of fighting to continue in the College Football Playoffs.

"I wish I would have gone in when I met with (Ole Miss Athletics Director) Keith (Carter) and said, 'I've made the decision to go,'" Kiffin told ESPN on Thursday. "I wish I would have just said, 'Hey, I'd like to coach the team,' and he'd say, 'No.' And I'd say, 'Hey, OK, I appreciate it.' (I wish I'd) move on (and) never even discussed it again."

ESPN’s College GameDay has already announced that it will be taking its programming to The Grove for Kiffin’s anticipated return to Oxford in late September.