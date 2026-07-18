Podcast: Thoughts on SEC Media Days, Ole Miss-LSU Buyout Saga

The peak of talking season is right around the corner.

SEC Media Days is less than a week away from taking place in Tampa, Florida at the Tampa Marriott Water Street and JW Marriott. The event will begin July 20 and run through July 23.

For Ole Miss, Pete Golding will be accompanied by quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, running back Kewan Lacy and defensive tackle Will Echoles for his first conference media week as head coach. Ole Miss and its four representatives are set to take the stage on Wednesday, July 22.

Head coach Pete Golding speaks at Ole Miss “Meet the Rebels” in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, April 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Among the many angles that will be taken regarding Ole Miss and LSU throughout the circus-filled week, one topic that’s essentially a guarantee to be brought up will be about the Rebels seeking buyouts from two former players who transferred to the Tigers this offseason.

Earlier this week, Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter told The Clarion-Ledger that the Rebels had not yet received contract buyouts from LSU and that the program would explore ‘all’ options.

Senior defensive end Princewill Umanmielen and sophomore offensive tackle Devin Harper each signed revenue-sharing agreements with Ole Miss shortly following the Rebels’ upset over the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff Sugar Bowl quarterfinal. However, both opted to break their agreements with the Rebels to join Lane Kiffin’s Tigers in Baton Rouge for the 2026 season.

Ole Miss is expected to, eventually, collect a total of roughly $1 million from LSU for both transactions. The enforcement of the contract buyouts could help set a new precedent in college football. Discussions surrounding the situation have only grown since Carter’s public comments and have sparked discourse on whether Ole Miss would be doing the right thing or not if they were to move forward with legal action.

In the latest recording of The Rebel Rundown Podcast, host Tyler Komis discusses SEC Media Days and offers thoughts on Ole Miss receiving its buyout money from LSU with co-host Bailey Flanders.

2026 SEC Media Days Schedule

Monday, July 20

Kentucky

Missouri

Oklahoma

Tennessee

Tuesday, July 21

Auburn

Georgia

South Carolina

Vanderbilt

Wednesday, July 22

Alabama

Florida

Ole Miss

Texas A&M

Thursday, July 23

Arkansas

LSU

Mississippi State

Texas

Following Media Days in Tampa next week, Ole Miss football's full attention will shift to the next few weeks as the Rebels gear up for their first fall camp under the direction of Golding in Oxford.