Pete Golding Felt ‘Responsibility’ to Launch Heisman Campaigns For Ole Miss Stars

Last week, Ole Miss launched its Heisman Trophy campaign for both Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy. The program distributed buttons, stickers and yard signs outside of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Tuesday, then made the items available for online purchase to help keep the attention on its star players.

It took Ole Miss less than an hour to sell out of its Heisman promotional bundle supply. The demand and anticipation is high enough going into the season that the program plans to restock items available for online purchase.

In a way it can be looked at as a make-up for last year’s lack of attention late in the year, but the expectations are even bigger entering the upcoming season.

During his opening press conference at SEC Media Days on Wednesday, head coach Pete Golding elaborated on the Rebels’ decision to start the Heisman conversation in July.

Golding Speaks

Ole Miss Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | USA Today

“Number one, individual accolades in my opinion come from team success. That was a body of work from last season for both of those guys to have really unique individual years because of a lot of really good players around them. And I think they’d be the first ones to tell you that,” Golding said in Tampa. “But I do think a lot of these guys are putting a lot in and they’re working extremely hard. We demand a lot out of them, but there are some of these individual awards that are important to them. And it’s not going to take away from what they need to do to win the football game. I think (Lacy) will be the first one to tell you if we need to throw it 60 times to win, let’s throw it 60 times to win.”

Golding is adamant that the shining individual spotlights placed on Chambliss and Lacy won’t develop into mid-season distractions.

“Your concern always outside looking in is ‘Hey, does this become a distraction?’. Those two are wired the right way, so I’m not concerned with how they’re going to practice or how they’re going to prepare,” Golding explained. “They’re going to do everything they can to win the football game and they know that’s based on their preparation. I have zero concern of it affecting them and becoming an issue, so I’m all about putting people in position to have success — whatever that is…It’s our responsibility to educate them and equip them to have success and to me this is just another avenue. You got two really elite players that are coming off really good years that still have really good players around them in the same system that are set up to have another really good year.”

According to FanDuel, Chambliss currently owns the fourth-best preseason odds (+1200) while Lacy is tied for the 18th-best odds (+12500) to win the prestigious award.

Chambliss and Lacy helped drive an Ole Miss offense that became the first in program history to eclipse 7,000 total yards in 2025. The offensive backfield duo combined for over 5,000 total yards and were responsible for 54 of the Rebels’ 65 touchdowns last season.

Ole Miss is fully aware of the two stars that headline its roster and are wasting no time in getting them plenty of exposure, as the Rebels hope to have another run in the College Football Playoffs while possibly having their first Heisman Trophy winner.

“I feel like Ole Miss (starting) the Heisman campaign is just sweet. I feel like last year we could’ve done that a little bit,” Chambliss said in a recent exclusive interview with Ole Miss On SI . “But it’s all good. It’s awesome. The signs, stickers and pins and everything. I love to see it.”

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