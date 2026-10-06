Kewan Lacy's Return Gives Ole Miss a Chance to Fix Its Biggest Offensive Problem

In as few words as possible, the Rebel run game has looked bleak this season when Kewan Lacy has been unable to go due to a multitude of injuries.

Trinidad Chambliss and Deuce Alexander have done a great job filling in for a running back room that produced fewer than 100 yards on 23 carries in Lacy's absence. The Rebels looked one-dimensional in their first full game without Lacy, placing a heavy workload on transfer depth like JT Lindsey and Makhi Frazier.

As good as Chambliss has looked in the backfield, the Rebels do not have the capability to live up to their full potential without Lacy lining up beside the Heisman frontrunner. Desperately needing to bounce back this week in Nashville, Kewan Lacy's return could not come at a better time.

Lacy Is the Missing Piece to the Puzzle

Sep 6, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Ole Miss Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) goes through drills against the Louisville Cardinals during pre-game warm-ups at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lacy came to the Rebels from Mizzou for the 2025 season and brought an edge the Rebels hadn't seen since Quinshon Judkins left two years earlier. In his first campaign, Lacy broke Judkins' single-season touchdown record in Oxford and established himself as one of the nation's premier backs.

The stats speak for themselves; 1,567 yards and 24 touchdowns in his first year as an RB1, Lacy paired well with the meteoric rise of Chambliss, creating one of the greatest backfield pairings ever seen at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Even while limited by a thigh bruise in week one against Louisville and missing most of the second half against LSU with a shoulder issue, Lacy impressed in his limited action through three weeks, accounting for four touchdowns and nearly 200 yards in 39 carries. Even when not at full strength, Lacy continues to produce at levels Rebel fans got familiar with in the 2025 campaign.

The bye week allowed for Lacy to get some much-needed rest and recovery from the more severe of the two injuries he has suffered this season, while equally granting time to Pete Golding and John David Baker to scheme how they could get maximum return from Lacy while peppering in the likes of Lindsey, Frazier and Joshua Dye to take the workload off the returning Lacy.

One of the Rebels' greatest problems is the aforementioned one-dimensional manner of their offense, with opposing defenses being allowed to key on the Chambliss-Alexander partnership and shut out any backfield rushing options. It adds yet another benefit when remembering Chambliss' ability to extend plays with his legs, as Lacy returning as an option will free the quarterback to pull for more carries.

Golding and Baker have the toughest task when toeing the line of overusing and getting the most out of Lacy. The Rebels will look to benefit from the star halfback's return this Saturday against Vanderbilt at 2:30 pm CT on ESPN.

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