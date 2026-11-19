Last Sunday, the No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels lost 24-17 to the No. 22 Oklahoma Sooners. The loss practically killed what little hope the team still had of qualifying for this season's College Football Playoff.

The Rebels were missing four key players: running back Kewan Lacy, right guard Patrick Kutas, defensive back Edwin Joseph Jr., and linebacker Keaton Thomas. Missing four key players certainly contributed to the loss; however, the team faced more issues on Sunday, many of which could be blamed on the coaching staff.

In a press conference after the game, Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding laid out some of the team's issues.

"I just thought we had some critical mistakes and some missed opportunities, really in all three phases. You know, third down, obviously when you look statistically on defense the Achilles heel, some of those being some missed tackles and had the opportunity to get off the field," Golding said.

Golding also alluded to possible changes next season while making sure he can keep his own focus on the two regular-season games and the bowl game left this year. Let's dive into what issues Ole Miss has and the possible steps it'll take to correct them.

Where Ole Miss Goes After Struggling Against Oklahoma

Oklahoma's Isaiah Sategna III returns a punt return for a touchdown during the college football game between the University of Oklahoma (OU) and the Ole Miss Rebels at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Oklahoma beat Ole Miss mainly through time of possession and third-down efficiency, as the Rebels had more total yards, rushing yards, passing yards and the same number of first downs as the Sooners. However, Oklahoma held the ball for 36 minutes, 31 seconds of the game's 60 minutes and converted nine of 16 third downs and one of two fourth downs, while Ole Miss converted four of 12 third downs and failed on its only fourth-down attempt.

Although injuries didn't help Ole Miss, its depth pieces stepped up. The Rebels running backs Joshua Dye and Shekai Mills-Knight, for example, both averaged more than five yards per carry and had nearly 100 total rushing yards. In place of Keaton Thomas, linebackers Luke Ferrelli and Tah'j Butler had 24 tackles combined and Butler had 1.5 sacks.

Ole Miss put all the pressure on quarterback Trinidad Chambliss to be practically the entire offense. Chambliss led the team in rushing yards with 84 and added a passing touchdown and 127 passing yards. On the other side of the field, Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer produced similarly, with 70 rushing yards and a touchdown alongside 111 passing yards.

Oklahoma's offense wasn't as explosive as Ole Miss', with under four yards per carry and no passing touchdowns. However, it was persistent enough, especially on third downs, to further call into question Golding's ability to call defensive plays on top of handling his responsibilities as a head coach.

When asked about the possibility of giving up play calling, Golding was noncommittal, but said that "everything's on the table."

"I think you're always, as a coach or a player within your scheme or program, evaluating how you can do it better and what's sustainable," Golding said. "I'm not going to sit here and lie to you and say this has been really easy as far as time management, all the things you want it to look like in all three phases, and the ability to handle retention meetings when they're coming up but you're still trying to game plan."

While this year has had major wins both on and off the field for Ole Miss, the many times the team has started the game slowly and looked unprepared have led to four losses and missing the playoffs. Even if there are other problems like injuries, changes need to be made to the way Golding and his staff handle on-field activities if they want to avoid more disappointing seasons like this one.

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