Kirk Herbstreit Picks Trinidad Chambliss Over Arch Manning in National QB Debate

The Ole Miss Rebels have been no stranger to headlines this offseason as the team heads into the first official year without head coach Lane Kiffin.

Despite his departure, Ole Miss continues to receive national attention thanks to the return of star quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, who was granted one final year of eligibility as he looks to lead the Rebels back to the College Football Playoff.

Chambliss shoulders some massive expectations this upcoming season after an astronomical rise last year. The pressure is certainly on for him to perform at a high level.

But according to college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit, Chambliss is more than capable of reaching these expectations and then some.

Kirk Herbstreit Says Trinidad Chambliss is Face of College Football

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) warms up before a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Ole Miss Rebels at Gaylord Family Ð Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Herbstreit didn't hesitate to admit that he thinks Chambliss, not Texas quarterback Arch Manning, is the face of college football headed into the season.

"I think that the face of the sport going into the season, as much as people are going to talk about Arch Manning, I really think (it's) Trinidad Chambliss at Ole Miss," Herbstreit said. "He is so refreshing when you get around this guy. You guys should have him on the show before the season starts. If you haven't had him on yet, you'll instantly fall in love with his personality."

If Chambliss truly is "the face" of college football, anything short of winning the Heisman Trophy and securing multiple CFP victories would be viewed as a disappointment. Those are just simply the kind of expecations that come with that label.

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But while Manning was unable to fully reach those lofty expectations last season, Chambliss is more than capable of matching the hype, something that can be said about very few players across any sport.

The stats are certainly nice, but it's the way he led Ole Miss to success last season that should make the fans in Oxford confident about Chambliss' chances of leading the Rebels back to the CFP and beyond. The heroic scrambles, the clutch gene, and of course, the incredible passing ability.

Chambliss has all of the qualities that you'd want in a Heisman. And on the way to potentially winning it, who's to say he won't become the new face of college football in the 2026 season?

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