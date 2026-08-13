Trinidad Chambliss Has a New Challenge Entering His Final Season at Ole Miss

One thing that isn’t really talked about is that Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss had the element of surprise last year.

A lot of defenses didn’t know how to game plan against him because they had very little tape on him. This helped Chambliss immensely because defenses didn’t know what to expect from him.

That factor is now out of the window, and defenses have a full year of tape on Chambliss that will help them prepare for his playing style. Chambliss will have to be able to counter whatever defenses bring him to run an efficient offense.

What defenses learned about Trinidad

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss celebrates his touchdown against the Georgia Bulldogs | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last year, Chambliss was the player who came out of nowhere in college football. A little like former TCU quarterback Max Duggan in 2022.

He became the starter after former Ole Miss quarterback Austin Simmons sustained an ankle injury. Chambliss shocked a lot of defenses with his poise. His greatest strength was running his offense in hostile environments.

The best example of this was when he went into Athens, Georgia, for his first SEC road game and led his offense to five straight touchdowns to start the game.

Defenses also learned that Chambliss can escape the pocket really well and that he likes to deliver quick passes.

It doesn’t seem possible to rattle Chambliss with the environment, but this year defenses will be more prepared for his style of play.

What defenses will likely bring at Chambliss this year?

Chambliss rushed for over 500 yards and eight touchdowns last year. Defenses just aren’t going to let that happen again.

Most defensive schemes Chambliss will see will likely include a quarterback spy. This will be in an effort to shut down the use of his legs and try to rush some of his throws on the run.

When Chambliss wasn’t outside the pocket last year, it was likely he was throwing quick passes no more than five yards down the field to his receivers.

This year, Chambliss can probably expect cornerbacks to be in press coverage against his receivers to try and take away those quick five-yard hitch routes.

How Chambliss can counter defenses

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss is aware of the tape opposing teams now have of Chambliss and is coming up with new ways to beat defenses.

It’s not like Chambliss will never run again or throw quick passes, but defenses will be better prepared for that this year.

Chambliss will have to pick his battles when defenses have a spy against them. He will have to use his game sense to find a way around the spy or to use the spy to his advantage and find an open man over the middle of the field.

The Rebels' offense also needs to take advantage of when corners press to take away the short pass. The most effective thing they can run is a double move against the defensive back. If Chambliss can sell the pump fake on the quick pass, then the corner will be way behind the receiver heading down the field.

Furthermore, if this works for the offense, it will force the corner to back off the receiver, allowing for quick passes to be thrown again.

SEC defenses may have more tape on the best quarterback in the conference, but make no mistake, Chambliss and the offense will adjust. It will be smooth sailing for the second-year Rebel.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.