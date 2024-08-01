Lane Kiffin Explains Why Rebels Can Make the Playoff | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Today's Locked on Ole Miss podcast discusses Lane Kiffin speaking to the media after practice about the look of this football team. He genuinely believes that this team at least looks like those Alabama Crimson Tide teams he was a part of or those USC Trojans teams back in the day. Is that a guarantee of success? No, but it does mean that this team can still be in the game to be great in 2024.
We talk about Princely Umanmielen, who showed up in drills in a black 'no contact' jersey, but he participated in everything else as a video from our friend Jon Sokoloff had of all the defensive linemen. Umanmielen was thought to be out at least the first third of the season, maybe returning against the Kentucky Wildcats. Now, the rumor is that Umanmielen might be ready for action as soon as the Furman Paladins on Aug. 31.
In our final segment of the day, we talk about the No. 1 ability being availability, and Deion Smith was the only member of the team that did not report for the start of fall camp. We have explained his situation, but now we wait to see if he arrives. Ole Miss also received a Crystal Ball for transfer portal player Micah Davis from Utah State who will be eligible immediately. And finally, Suntarine Perkins started camp playing the Jack position, for those who were wondering.
WANT MORE OLE MISS SPORTS CONTENT?
https://joinsubtext.com/lockedonolemiss
Follow and Subscribe to the Podcast on these platforms:
🎧 Spotify
Social Media
Follow on X: https://twitter.com/TheStevenWillis
Follow on facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/304042520680920
Follow on instagram: https://www.instagram.com/loolemiss/?hl=en
Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!
These days every new potential hire can feel like a high stakes wager for your small business. That’s why LinkedIn Jobs helps find the right people for your team, faster and for free. Post your job for free at LinkedIn.com/lockedoncollege. Terms and conditions apply.
Gametime
Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONCOLLEGE for $20 off your first purchase. Terms apply.
FanDuel
FanDuel, America’s Number One Sportsbook. Right now, NEW customers get ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY DOLLARS in BONUS BETS with any winning GUARANTEED That’s A HUNDRED AND FIFTY BUCKS – with any winning FIVE DOLLAR BET! Visit FanDuel.com/LOCKEDON to get started.
eBay Motors
From brakes to exhaust kits and beyond, eBay Motors has over 122 million parts to keep your ride-or-die alive. With all the parts you need at the prices you want, it’s easy to bring home that big win. Keep your ride-or-die alive at EbayMotors.com. Eligible items only. Exclusions apply. eBay Guaranteed Fit only available to US customers.
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
https://www.pickledstore.com/products/stuarts-cajun-dill-pickles-quart.html