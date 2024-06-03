Lane Kiffin is Making Ole Miss WRs Unstoppable Via Portal Commits | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Watch today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast HERE.
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses the Ole Miss Rebels adding not one but two wide receivers via the transfer portal over the weekend. Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin have the luxury of being able to fill roles on their team, and Jordan Smart will likely be filling the role left by Marquis Willis and will be a player that is counted on for some reps over the course of the season.
In the second segment of the show, we talk about the Southern Illinois Salukis transfer that the Ole Miss Rebels were able to flip from the Ohio Bobcats in Izaiah Hartrup. This player is one with multiple years of eligibility, which means he has a chance to be a leader of the 2025 wide receiver room that consists of Jerome Myles, Ayden Williams and Cayden Lee. This is an example of using the portal to fill roles on next year's team.
In our final segment of the day, we talk about Keon Young committing to the Ole Miss Rebels and Pete Golding after his official visit. The safety from the Lakeland Dreadnaughts is that Florida free safety that seemingly grows on trees in the state that has excellent ball skills, can read the game and is versatile enough to play all across the secondary.
WANT MORE OLE MISS SPORTS CONTENT?
Follow and Subscribe to the Podcast on these platforms:
🎧 Spotify
Social Media
Follow on X: https://twitter.com/TheStevenWillis
Follow on facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/304042520680920
Follow on instagram: https://www.instagram.com/loolemiss/?hl=en
Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!
These days every new potential hire can feel like a high stakes wager for your small business. That’s why LinkedIn Jobs helps find the right people for your team, faster and for free. Post your job for free at LinkedIn.com/lockedoncollege. Terms and conditions apply.
Gametime
Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONCOLLEGE for $20 off your first purchase. Terms apply.
FanDuel
FanDuel, America’s Number One Sportsbook. Right now, NEW customers get ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY DOLLARS in BONUS BETS with any winning GUARANTEED That’s A HUNDRED AND FIFTY BUCKS – with any winning FIVE DOLLAR BET! Visit FanDuel.com/LOCKEDON to get started.
eBay Motors
From brakes to exhaust kits and beyond, eBay Motors has over 122 million parts to keep your ride-or-die alive. With all the parts you need at the prices you want, it’s easy to bring home that big win. Keep your ride-or-die alive at EbayMotors.com. Eligible items only. Exclusions apply. eBay Guaranteed Fit only available to US customers.
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
https://www.pickledstore.com/products/stuarts-cajun-dill-pickles-quart.html