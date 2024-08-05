Lane Kiffin is Treating Ole Miss Like a Title Contender | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses Lane Kiffin continuing to build the best roster I can remember at Ole Miss through every avenue available. The latest is through the transfer portal with wide receiver/return man Micah Davis coming to Ole Miss from the Utah State Aggies.
Wide receiver Dillon Alfred of the 2025 class recommitted over the weekend, making everyone's freak out in early July pretty funny, and we look at where high school recruiting sits right now where "commitment" means "leader" and signing out of high school doesn't mean what it once did.
In our final segment of the day, we talk about Ole Miss practicing Saturday, and that practice was closed to the media, and other than a couple of photos and a video of a long touchdown to Tre Harris, information about that practice is scarce, but it does set into motion this week for the Locked On Ole Miss Podcast.
