Lane Kiffin 'Loves The Manning Family,' At Least According To His Twitter

The Ole Miss head coach voiced his approval for the Mannings after their Monday Night Football telecast.

The Manning family is an SEC family through-and-through, at least when you look at their alma maters.

The majority of the family went to Ole Miss although the eldest son in the group, Peyton, played football at Tennessee. Archie and Eli made their mark on Ole Miss lore in their careers in Oxford.

Brothers Peyton and Eli have a telecast that airs on ESPN2 during some installments of Monday Night Football, and the pair has already made waves on social media from their content during the broadcast.

It was during the broadcast on Monday that Lane Kiffin voiced some support for the two brothers.

The original tweet was from the account @OleMissPix, run by Ole Miss sports photographer Josh McCoy, but Kiffin saw an opportunity on Twitter and, like he usually does, jumped at it.

It just so happens that the Manning brothers who were on ESPN2 have a nephew, Arch, who is one of the top-rated recruits for the class of 2023. Kiffin has long been known to be a proverbial wizard on social media, and perhaps his tweet was a way of subliminally reaching out to the recruit out of Isidore Newman (La.).

Regardless, a lot of coaches are vying for the young Manning's attention, including Nick Saban who was on the Manning telecast on Monday night. If Kiffin hopes to snag Arch in his 2023 class, he'll have to sell himself and his program to the entire family, but perhaps his tweet this week was a step in that direction.

