Trolling, Transfers and Triumphs: A Recap of Lane Kiffin's Big Weekend at Ole Miss

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin spent the weekend reloading his football program and having some fun on Twitter along the way.

The party got started on Friday when a video of Brian Kelly, the LSU Tigers' head coach, started to make its way around all social media platforms. In the video, Kelly can be seen dancing with a recruit who is on a visit.

Kiffin was quick to the draw and started trolling the Tigers' new head coach on Twitter.

Kiffin gave Ole Miss fans a reason to laugh on Friday but gave them a reason to celebrate and cheer on Saturday.

The Rebels' head coach went into the NCAA Transfer Portal and snagged two freshmen from the USC Trojans that can make immediate impacts in the fall.

USC quarterback Jaxson Dart and USC tight end Michael Trigg both officially committed to Ole Miss on Saturday. Dart and Trigg committing to Ole Miss moved the Rebels up the transfer portal rankings, and Kiffin made sure to let everyone know on Twitter.

The Rebels now sit at the top of the transfer rankings, and Kiffin does not appear to be slowing down.

The Ole Miss head coach was busy with Georgia Tech defensive lineman Jared Ivey Saturday night. Ivey entered the transfer portal on Friday and wasted no time visiting Kiffin at Ole Miss.

Many were concerned that Ole Miss would not be as competitive in 2022 as they were in 2021 due to multiple staff members leaving along with key players like quarterback Matt Corral heading for the NFL Draft.

Kiffin has potentially put those concerns to rest this weekend, however, and has reloaded his program through the transfer portal.

Ole Miss will open the 2022 season against the Troy Trojans on Saturday, September 3, in Oxford, Mississippi.

