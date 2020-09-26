SI.com
The Grove Report
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseballOther Sports
Search

WATCH: Lane Kiffin's Post-Florida Press Conference

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss dropped their season opener, and Lane Kiffin's debut game, to No. 5 Florida 51-35 on Saturday afternoon.

The Rebels had some reason for optimism moving forward following the game. The offense looked legitimately fantastic, putting up over 600 yards on the nation's No. 3 defense by SP+, but the defense has a ton of work to do. 

See here for everything Lane Kiffin had to say following Saturday's game. 

More From Ole Miss vs. Florida:

The Ole Miss Defense Still Has a Ton of Work to Do

Matt Corral, Elijah Moore and Ole Miss Offense Impressive in Lane Kiffin's Debut

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page or under the three bars on the top left in mobile. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ole Miss and Florida Kneel at Kick in Pregame Demonstration, Rebels Decline Penalty

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin made it known earlier this week that both Florida and Ole Miss were preparing a sort of social justice demonstration ahead of the SEC's opening game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday.

Nate Gabler

by

NewGator

Live Blog: Ole Miss vs. No. 5 Florida

Ole Miss is taking on No. 5 Florida at 11 a.m. CT, live from Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on ESPN. See here for updates throughout the game from both our team at The Grove Report and our Sports Illustrated Florida counterpart at AllGators.

Nate Gabler

by

Nate Gabler

The Ole Miss Defense Still Has a Ton of Work to Do

As good as the Ole Miss offense was in Lane Kiffin's debut on Saturday afternoon, the defense was equally pitiful.

Nate Gabler

Matt Corral, Elijah Moore and Ole Miss Offense Impressive in Lane Kiffin's Debut

Lane Kiffin and this brand new Rebel offense led by Matt Corral showed enough on Saturday against one of the nation's best teams to give Ole Miss fans reason for a lot of optimism moving forward.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Debuts "Turnover Bag of Cash" After 1st Quarter Interception

To hell with your turnover chain. Lane Kiffin is dishing out duffel bags.

Nate Gabler

Catching Up on Everything to Know Ahead of Ole Miss vs. Florida

In just a few hours, Ole Miss will be opening their 2020 season against the No. 5 Florida Gators. If you missed anything over the course of the week, heading into the opener, we've got you covered.

Nate Gabler

Lanky Lefty Pitcher Jackson Ferris Commits to Ole Miss Baseball

Jackson Ferris, a class of 2022 left handed pitcher from Mount Airy, N.C., committed to Ole Miss on Friday evening. Ferris also plays some first base and outfield.

Nate Gabler

SEC Picks Against the Spread, Best Bets for Week 1

We can finally, finally gamble on SEC football again. Ya'll aren't here to read a long preamble, so let's get to the picks.

Nate Gabler

What Impact Will Quiet Stadiums Have On Offensive and Defensive Line Play?

From a crowd noise perspective, 25-percent capacity is essentially the same as having no one in the stadiums. Home field advantages are going to take a huge dip this year, as 16,000 people in an open air stadium really can't do much at all to hinder opposition.

Nate Gabler

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Florida

Ole Miss will host Florida on Saturday morning to kick off the 2020 SEC football season. Here's how you can watch.

Nate Gabler