Latest Bowl Game Projections: Where Could Ole Miss Be Heading?

Nate Gabler

Lane Kiffin has Ole Miss back on track. 

For the first time since the 2015 season, chances are looking quite good that the Rebels are going to make a bowl game. Ole Miss last played in a bowl back on Jan. 1 of 2016, dominating Oklahoma State 48-20 in the Sugar Bowl. 

After a string of NCAA issues and probation, the Rebels are finally bowl eligible again, and they're fielding a team more than qualified to be selected for one of those bowls.

In this bizarre season that is 2020, technically every team is eligible for bowl games. You don't need to hit that 6 win mark (or sneak in with 5 plus the academic bonus) in 2020 – you just have to be selected to play in a game. 

With Ole Miss sitting at 4-4, with two remaining games against No. 5 Texas A&M (6-1) and LSU (3-4), the Rebels look likely to be selected for a bowl.

So where could they be headed? This is what latest prognosticators are saying:

Liberty Bowl (Mark Schlabach, ESPN): Ole Miss vs. West Virginia

The relatively boring but very understandable selection here by ESPN's Mark Schlabach. Honestly, the Liberty Bowl would be lucky to get their hands on this Lane Kiffin coached Ole Miss team, but it seems more likely than not that the Rebels will be snagged up before the Memphis-based bowl gets their shot. 

Also, this is a WVU team that held Texas to 17 points in a loss and Oklahoma State to 27 points in a loss. That defense vs. Kiffin's offense would be fun as hell. 

Music City Bowl (CBS Sports): Ole Miss vs. Iowa

Who doesn't like a little trip to Nashville? This matchup would pit Ole Miss against a 4-2 Iowa team that is currently ranked No. 18 in the nation by SP+, with the nation's No. 6 defense. That would be quite the challenge for the Rebels, but again – Nashville?!

Gator Bowl (Kyle Bonagura, ESPN; Althon Sports): Ole Miss vs. NC State or Virginia Tech 

Two separate predictions have Ole Miss in the Gator Bowl. ESPN's Kyle Bonagura has the Rebels playing NC State in the game, with Althon Sports pegging Ole Miss against Virginia Tech. Sure, tracking south to Jacksonville isn't exactly a Nashville trip, but it's technically a more prestigious bowl more in the national spotlight on Jan. 2 on ESPN.

Outback Bowl (Brett McMurphy, Stadium; Bleacher Report): Ole Miss vs. Indiana 

This would be quite the matchup, and according to all recent predictors was the most often picked game for the Rebels. At 5-1 with their only loss coming to Ohio State, Indiana is currently ranked No. 12 in the nation. This is an incredibly balanced Indiana team, coming in at No. 30 in SP+ offense, No. 34 in defense and No. 17 in special teams. The Outback Bowl is a top-tier, non-former-BCS bowl. It would be incredible for Ole Miss to be selected to such a top bowl in Kiffin's first season. 

More From The Grove Report:

Starkville Quarterback Luke Altmyer Commits to Ole Miss, Flips from FSU

Who's next: Which Major SI99 Players Could Ole Miss Flip?

