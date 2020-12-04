Starkville Quarterback Luke Altmyer Commits to Ole Miss, Flips from Florida State

Lane Kiffin has found the next Ole Miss quarterback in Luke Altmyer out of Starkville.

Having previously committed to Florida State in February, Altmyer decommitted from the Seminoles on Nov. 30. At the time of the decommitment, right after the Rebel Egg Bowl victory, many including us at SI All-American, beloved Kiffin and Ole Miss were the reason for that decommitment.

Today, Altmyer made it official, committing to join the Rebels as part of the 2021 class.

A Sports Illustrated All-American finalist, Altmyer is the top-rated quarterback in the state and is also rated as a four-star by other outlets. A pro-style passer with projected 40-yard dash speed of 4.7-4.8, he's the perfect pocket passer with competent mobility that could thrive in the Lane Kiffin-Jeff Lebby system here at Ole Miss.

(MORE: October Recruiting Roundup: Where Does Ole Miss Stand With the Class of 2021?)

As a junior in 2019, Altmyer's critical step forward, completing 67-percent of his passes for over 3,000 yards, landed him as part of the Elite 11 camp. Impressively, he boasted a 37/5 touchdown to interception ratio that year.

SI All-American evaluators ranked him as a tie for the 11th best quarterback in the Elite 11 competition this summer stating:

Altmyers’ easy release was on display all week long and it created some oohs and ahhs down the field, particularly during the pro day workout. His motion pushes the ball behind him more than most in the field, but the release speed makes up for the timing. The Florida State commitment felt like a top 10 lock before a rough accuracy gauntlet on Day 3.

Now with the Rebels, the Ole Miss recruiting class for the upcoming season now sits at 14 players, including six SI All-American candidates. Altmyer is the only quarterback.

Below reads the full SI All-American scouting report on Altmyer. His highlights can be found in the video:

Frame: Adequate height. Thicker than you would imagine for a 195-pounder and carries a good bit of weight in his lower half.



Athleticism: Has quick feet on a big frame with enough athleticism to throw on the run. He doesn’t flash running abilities, but the body movement and skills in the pocket show an above-average athlete at the quarterback position.

Instincts: This young man works through his progressions with lightning-quick decision-making skills and clearly knows how to work a pocket. He can make all of the throws and all of the reads. He plays with great anticipation as well.

Polish: Has a smooth and quick stroke that produces an extremely tight football. He’s going to make collegiate progressions look easy early on based off what he’s done in high school.

Bottom Line: Altmyer is the modern-day “pro-style” quarterback. He’s athletic enough to evade pressure and can throw from any platform with accuracy and strength on the ball. Has a chance to play early and often in college thanks to his polish and decision-making skill.

More From The Grove Report:

What Starkville Quarterback Luke Altmyer Could Bring to Ole Miss

Who's next: Which Major SI99 Players Could Ole Miss Flip?

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page or under the three bars on the top left in mobile. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.