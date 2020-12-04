Who's Next: Which Major SI99 Recruits Could Ole Miss Flip?

Ole Miss lost two committed players from the recruiting class of 2021 on Thursday morning. But don't worry, reinforcements are on the way.

All across the nation, recruits seems to be jumping ship in bunches. On Tuesday, that hurt Ole Miss, but there's a few recent decommitments (and kids that are currently committed elsewhere) that Ole miss could very well land come signing day.

Let's take a look at some of the biggest names that Ole Miss could flip:

Terrence Lewis, ILB (Miami Central. Opa Locka, Fla.)

SI All-American's No. 24 Overall Player, All-American Finalist (recently decommitted from committed to Tennessee)

Lewis is without a doubt the biggest name on this list – the kind of player that could transform an entire side of the ball for Ole Miss for years to come. Prior to committing to Tennessee back in April, Ole Miss was on Lewis' shortlist of teams that also included Florida, Tennessee, Texas A & M, Penn State and Nebraska. However, it seems unlikely that Ole Miss will land Lewis, as those at SI All-American close to the recruitment believe now Auburn and Miami are the frontrunners.

Michael Trigg, TE (Carrollwood Day. Tampa, Fla.)

SI All-American's No. 96 Player, All-American Finalist (currently committed to USC)

Trigg is an interesting case. Committing to USC in October, he literally just this past week picked up an offer from Ole Miss. However, Ole Miss offered Trigg in both football and basketball, as he's also a three-star recruit at shooting guard. If he wants to play two sports, Ole Miss could flip him. Don't forget, Lane Kiffin kinda loves throwing to tight ends also.

Luke Altmyer, QB (Starkville High. Starkville, Miss.)

(SI All-American Finalist (recently decommitted from Florida State)



Anyone that even remotely follows Ole Miss recruiting knows Luke Altmyer. He commits today at 1 p.m. ET (Noon C.T.) and most expect Ole Miss to be the school named. Decommitting from Florida State within the past week, Altmyer has been heavily coveted by Lane Kiffin and Co., and it seems like they're about to land the next Rebel QB.

(MORE: What Starkville Quarterback Luke Altmyer Could Bring to Ole Miss)

Damarius McGhee, CB (Pensacola Catholic. Pensacola, Fla.)

SI All-American Candidate (recently decommitted from Tennessee)

Like Lewis above, McGhee was part of a recent wave of Tennessee decommitments. Unlike Lewis, McGhee is much more likely to land as a Rebel. Ole Miss was in his Top-5 before he committed to Tennessee in July.

Since his decommitment, McGhee told the Pensacola News Journal that he has been communicating the most with Tennessee, LSU, Alabama, Miami, Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

Albert Reese, OT (Clearwater Academy International. Clearwater, Fla. via. Alberta, Canada)

SI All-American Candidate (currently committed to Rutgers)

We wrote about Reese here at The Grove Report earlier this week. The massive, 6-foot-7, Canadian is committed to Rutgers but openly talking about other programs.

"Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Minnesota and I really like Utah, too," Reese told SI All-American's John Garcia Jr. "All of those schools have really bright futures; it's a positive they all have in common."

"(Ole Miss) is in my favorite conference, the SEC. So I'd get fantastic competition regardless of who we play... My end goal, making it to the NFL, I'd be that much more prepared. I also have a great relationship with their coaches and they have a really bright future because that offense, if you've watched through the year, it has been quite productive."

The Canadian product has been playing his senior season at Clearwater (Fla.) Academy International.

More From The Grove Report:

Ole Miss Gets Hit Hard By the Decommitment Bug on Thursday

November Recruiting Wrap: Looking at the Ole Miss Class with Signing Day Looming

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page or under the three bars on the top left in mobile. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.